DHS S&T Technologically Speaking Bonus Episode: Let’s Get the Science Guys in There

We’ve got a sweet Halloween treat for you! On this very special bonus episode of Technologically Speaking, meet the Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) new Under Secretary, Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov.

As a theoretical nuclear physicist, Dr. Kusnezov comes from an extensive academic background and it definitely shows as he chats with our hosts about artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, and the future of technology.

Meet the man who will be ushering S&T into its 20th year and beyond and discover his vision for S&T’s vital R&D mission. You’ll learn that despite being a scientist with an incredibly impressive CV, Dimitri has no interest in formalities or egos. He embraces good ideas wherever they come from and is excited to get to work responding to the problems of today while getting ahead of the challenges of tomorrow. Be sure to listen until the end for some fun rapid fire questions!

The official S&T podcast features unscripted conversations about timely national security challenges and the scientific solutions S&T is developing to tackle them.