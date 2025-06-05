67.3 F
Borderland: Jason Owens on Serving as Border Patrol Chief Under Biden and Today’s Security Threats

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Screengrab of Podcast episode from IRONCLAD )

On this episode of “Borderland”, Vincent Vargass speaks with Jason D. Owens, former Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol under the Biden administration. Owens discusses his career in the Border Patrol, the challenges faced during his tenure, and the realities of retirement. The conversation covers issues including border security, the impact of transnational cartels, human trafficking, and the role of specialized units like BORTAC. Owens also addresses the importance of technology, recruitment efforts, and threats posed by non-state actors at both the southern and northern borders.

Click here to watch the Podcast on YouTube.

Chinese Nationals Charged With Smuggling a ‘Dangerous Biological Pathogen’ Into the U.S.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis Departs on Maiden Voyage
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

