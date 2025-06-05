On this episode of “Borderland”, Vincent Vargass speaks with Jason D. Owens, former Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol under the Biden administration. Owens discusses his career in the Border Patrol, the challenges faced during his tenure, and the realities of retirement. The conversation covers issues including border security, the impact of transnational cartels, human trafficking, and the role of specialized units like BORTAC. Owens also addresses the importance of technology, recruitment efforts, and threats posed by non-state actors at both the southern and northern borders.

