Chief Brian Fennessy Talks ‘Mind-Blowing’ L.A. Urban Conflagration

Chief Brian Fennessy (Photo: California State Firefighters' Association)

On this episode of FireRescue1’s podcast, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy recounts his personal and professional experience during the devastating Eaton Fire in Los Angeles. As flames tore through his childhood neighborhood, Fennessy rushed to the scene and witnessed a surreal landscape, entire neighborhoods scorched with only a few homes left standing. He discusses the unexpected tactics used to mitigate danger (including milk and beer), the urgent need to rethink wildfire and WUI (wildland-urban interface) training, and his concerns about delays caused by current resource ordering systems. He also highlights the role of the California Fire Service Leadership Alliance in shaping a more effective response framework.

