DHS S&T Tech Speak: Understanding What Responders Need

Travel to Harbison Forest in South Carolina with DHS S&T in this episode of Tech Speak, as the Science and Technology Directorate tests the new Wildland Firefighter Respirator (WFFR). Listen in as first responders put this new technology through its paces in real-world scenarios. The WFFR was developed in response to the complete lack of effective and practical breathing protection for wildland firefighters on the fire line. Hear from subject matter experts, industry, and responders themselves as they discuss the challenges (and solutions) for getting the respiratory protection today’s wildland firefighters desperately need.



Catch up on previous episodes of Technologically Speaking that you might have missed! The official S&T podcast features unscripted conversations about timely national security challenges and the scientific solutions S&T is developing to tackle them.

