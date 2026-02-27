spot_img
33.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 27, 2026
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessPodcasts

DisasterSmiths Podcast Examines What Happens After Communities Receive Disaster Recovery Funding

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
February 27, 2026
View of brown folders, with focus on grants label, Concept of funding, 3D illustration
(iStock Photo)

A new episode of the DisasterSmiths™ podcast is taking a closer look at what comes after a community receives federal disaster recovery funding.

Produced by IEM Unscripted, the podcast focuses on practical strategies to strengthen disaster resilience. The latest episode, “From Allocation to Action: What Comes Next?”, features Chuck Lane, Director of Disaster Recovery Resources for Pasco County, Florida, alongside IEM leader and subject matter expert Tim Lagudi. Pasco County was recently awarded Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds.

The discussion examines the steps that follow a funding award, including public outreach, regulatory compliance, program design, and managing expectations. It also highlights how advance planning, data analysis, partnerships, and capacity building can shape how effectively funds are implemented.

The episode offers a grounded look at the operational realities of turning disaster recovery allocations into programs that deliver results for communities.

Listen to the full episode here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
PRATUS Selected as Official Incident Management Platform for U.S. Coast Guard
Next article
2026 National Homeland Security Conference Opens Call for Presentations

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES