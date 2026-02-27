DisasterSmiths Podcast Examines What Happens After Communities Receive Disaster Recovery Funding

A new episode of the DisasterSmiths™ podcast is taking a closer look at what comes after a community receives federal disaster recovery funding.

Produced by IEM Unscripted, the podcast focuses on practical strategies to strengthen disaster resilience. The latest episode, “From Allocation to Action: What Comes Next?”, features Chuck Lane, Director of Disaster Recovery Resources for Pasco County, Florida, alongside IEM leader and subject matter expert Tim Lagudi. Pasco County was recently awarded Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds.

The discussion examines the steps that follow a funding award, including public outreach, regulatory compliance, program design, and managing expectations. It also highlights how advance planning, data analysis, partnerships, and capacity building can shape how effectively funds are implemented.

The episode offers a grounded look at the operational realities of turning disaster recovery allocations into programs that deliver results for communities.

Listen to the full episode here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)