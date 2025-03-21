41.7 F
Driving Change Through Leadership: Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell on Knox & Friends Podcast

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine
U.S. Fire Administration Photo

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, former U.S. Fire Administrator and Homeland Security Today editorial board member, reflects on her transformative tenure and the future of the fire service on a recent Knox & Friends podcast episode. Titled “Driving Change Through Leadership,” the episode delves into her passion for advocacy, the critical role of accurate data, and the importance of mentorship in shaping the next generation of leaders.

A renowned public safety advocate, Dr. Moore-Merrell served as U.S. Fire Administrator from 2021 to 2025, where she led the reorganization of the U.S. Fire Administration and helped launch the National Fire Service Strategy to tackle firefighter mental health, recruitment, and climate challenges.

She was instrumental in the development of the National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS)—a modern data platform designed to replace the outdated National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS). NERIS revolutionized fire and emergency response data by providing real-time analytics, risk assessment tools, and improved operational tracking to enhance firefighter safety and resource management nationwide.

Prior to her federal appointment, she spent 26 years as a senior executive with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and later founded the International Public Safety Data Institute (IPSDI) to improve fire service operations through data analytics. In 2023, she co-chaired the Wildland Fire Management and Mitigation Commission, shaping key policy recommendations to combat the growing wildfire crisis.

In this episode, Dr. Moore-Merrell shares why she prioritized field engagement over office work, her thoughts on NERIS data, and her vision for a unified fire service voice. She also offers invaluable advice for women pursuing careers in firefighting and leadership.

Listen to the full episode here.

