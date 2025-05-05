In this new podcast, former CIA targeter Sarah Adams offers a look at the state of U.S. intelligence and national security, drawing on her frontline experience in some of the most volatile counterterrorism operations of the last two decades. Adams, who was deployed to Libya during the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, delivers an insider’s perspective on the intelligence community.

The conversation, available now as part of a podcast series on national security, traces Adams’ career from her early days in federal service to the frontlines of global counterterrorism. Adams was directly involved in identifying and tracking high-value terrorist targets at a time when Al-Qaeda’s global networks were evolving and expanding.

Topics in this episode:

Sarah’s Journey to CIA Targeter

The Benghazi Attack: Surviving the U.S. Special Mission Assault

Behind the Scenes: The Realities of Intelligence Work

Lessons from October 7 and Modern Terror Threats

Failures in U.S. Intelligence Gathering

What the Public Needs to Know About Future Threats

