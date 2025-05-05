64.1 F
Former CIA Targeter Sarah Adams Exposes Intelligence Failures & Terror Threats

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon

In this new podcast, former CIA targeter Sarah Adams offers a look at the state of U.S. intelligence and national security, drawing on her frontline experience in some of the most volatile counterterrorism operations of the last two decades. Adams, who was deployed to Libya during the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, delivers an insider’s perspective on the intelligence community.

The conversation, available now as part of a podcast series on national security, traces Adams’ career from her early days in federal service to the frontlines of global counterterrorism.  Adams was directly involved in identifying and tracking high-value terrorist targets at a time when Al-Qaeda’s global networks were evolving and expanding.

Topics in this episode:

Sarah’s Journey to CIA Targeter
The Benghazi Attack: Surviving the U.S. Special Mission Assault
Behind the Scenes: The Realities of Intelligence Work
Lessons from October 7 and Modern Terror Threats
Failures in U.S. Intelligence Gathering
What the Public Needs to Know About Future Threats

Watch the full episode below and on YouTube:

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

