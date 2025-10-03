Identity, Purpose, and Community Podcast (Part 2): Understanding Radicalization

TVTP Solutions posted the second of a three-part video series exploring the root elements that fuel the pathway to radicalization: identity, purpose, and community.

In this second episode, Robert Mahoney, CEO and Founder of TVTP Solutions, focuses his targeted violence and terrorism prevention (TVTP) efforts on purpose. Purpose and identity are deeply connected, but without a clear purpose, identity can’t truly be solidified.

This episode explore how purpose fills one of the three “buckets” (Identity, Purpose, Community) that shape the human need for belonging and meaning. Unlike identity, purpose can often be easier to define, whether broad, like fighting for social justice, or specific, like protecting a community. But when shocks to identity occur, purpose is often shaken too, creating vulnerabilities that can pull individuals further down the radicalization pathway. Understanding these root drivers gives us a clearer lens for prevention—and a reminder that our strategies must go deeper than just surface-level behaviors.

The “Identity, Purpose, and Community” podcast series and TVTP Solutions aims to educate health providers, educators, faith leaders, law enforcement, and neighbors on the critical elements that fuel radicalization and potential violence and, ultimately, empower communities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.

Click here for the podcast.