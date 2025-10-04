Identity, Purpose, and Community Podcast (Part 3): Understanding Radicalization

TVTP Solutions posted the final episode of its three-part video series exploring the root elements that fuel the pathway to radicalization: identity, purpose, and community.

In this third and final episode, Robert Mahoney, CEO and Founder of TVTP Solutions, focuses his targeted violence and terrorism prevention (TVTP) efforts on community. Community is where identity and purpose are reinforced—or where they can unravel. When people feel isolated, cut off, or cast aside, the void that opens up can drive them toward dangerous narratives and groups that promise belonging. But when we build real networks of connection and care, community becomes the strongest protective factor against violence.

In this video, you’ll learn:

• Why isolation is one of the most common precursors in cases of violence

• How community can counteract the pull of extremist identities and purposes

• What practical steps communities can take to keep people connected and safe

The “Identity, Purpose, and Community” podcast series and TVTP Solutions aims to educate health providers, educators, faith leaders, law enforcement, and neighbors on the critical elements that fuel radicalization and potential violence and, ultimately, empower communities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.

Click here for the podcast.