Infectious IDeas Podcast: Driving Impact Beyond the Bedside

Marla Dalton, CAE, and William Schaffner, MD, sign off with powerful final episode with Dr. Vin Gupta about expanding clinical expertise into broader spheres of influence

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
December 5, 2025

After steering the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases podcast through meaningful conversations about public health leadership, Marla Dalton, CAE, is closing an important chapter. The final episode she co-hosted with William Schaffner, MD, features a compelling discussion with Dr. Vin Gupta about expanding clinical expertise into broader spheres of influence.

In Season 4, Episode 5, Dr. Gupta – a pulmonary and critical care physician and medical analyst with NBC News and MSNBC – shares his journey from the intensive care unit to the national stage. The conversation explores how healthcare professionals can leverage their voice and platform to shape healthier communities beyond traditional clinical settings.

Currently serving as managing director of healthcare innovation at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLC, Dr. Gupta brings a unique perspective that bridges clinical care, technology, and policy. His career spans roles at Amazon and Google, service as a Major in the U.S. Air Force Medical Reserves Corps, and degrees from Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, and Cambridge. He serves on the National Board of Directors of the American Lung Association and is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Of Dr. Gupta, Marla Dalton – formerly the Executive Director and CEO of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) – said, “His journey is a powerful reminder that one person’s commitment to truth and equity can ripple far beyond the bedside.”

Reflecting on her time as co-host, Dalton expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Dr. Schaffner, past medical director of the NFID, in elevating stories of public health leadership. As Dalton and Dr. Schaffner pass the microphone to new hosts, they leave behind a legacy of thoughtful conversations about confronting misinformation, advancing early detection, and bridging the gaps between health, technology, and policy.

Click here for the podcast.

Previous article
New CTC Analysis Finds Foreign Terrorist Fighter Threat “In Stasis,” but Still Evolving

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

