Infectious IDeas Podcast: Driving Impact Beyond the Bedside

After steering the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases podcast through meaningful conversations about public health leadership, Marla Dalton, CAE, is closing an important chapter. The final episode she co-hosted with William Schaffner, MD, features a compelling discussion with Dr. Vin Gupta about expanding clinical expertise into broader spheres of influence.

In Season 4, Episode 5, Dr. Gupta – a pulmonary and critical care physician and medical analyst with NBC News and MSNBC – shares his journey from the intensive care unit to the national stage. The conversation explores how healthcare professionals can leverage their voice and platform to shape healthier communities beyond traditional clinical settings.

Currently serving as managing director of healthcare innovation at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLC, Dr. Gupta brings a unique perspective that bridges clinical care, technology, and policy. His career spans roles at Amazon and Google, service as a Major in the U.S. Air Force Medical Reserves Corps, and degrees from Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, and Cambridge. He serves on the National Board of Directors of the American Lung Association and is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Of Dr. Gupta, Marla Dalton – formerly the Executive Director and CEO of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) – said, “His journey is a powerful reminder that one person’s commitment to truth and equity can ripple far beyond the bedside.”

Reflecting on her time as co-host, Dalton expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Dr. Schaffner, past medical director of the NFID, in elevating stories of public health leadership. As Dalton and Dr. Schaffner pass the microphone to new hosts, they leave behind a legacy of thoughtful conversations about confronting misinformation, advancing early detection, and bridging the gaps between health, technology, and policy.

