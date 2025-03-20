National Security and Resilience: Dan O’Connor on ‘The Great Simplification’ Podcast

In a time of increasing global uncertainty, national and homeland security expert Dan O’Connor joins Nate Hagens on The Great Simplification podcast to discuss some of the most pressing risks facing the United States. From aging electric grids and deteriorating infrastructure to rising information warfare, O’Connor shares his insights on how leaders within key institutions can foster resilience and strengthen national security.

O’Connor, a seasoned expert in crisis management and homeland security, emphasizes the critical role of energy in shaping society’s stability. He also explores the effects of adversarial information warfare, cultural fragmentation, and health crises on economic and environmental challenges. Most importantly, the discussion delves into whether solutions to these large-scale systemic challenges lie in personal responsibility and authentic leadership.

With experience spanning federally declared disasters, Olympic Games security, and NATO crisis exercises, O’Connor brings a unique perspective on adaptive resilience and proactive leadership in the face of systemic risks.

The Great Simplification podcast examines the complex systems driving global events, from energy and economics to geopolitics and ecology. This episode offers valuable insights into the intersection of national security and societal adaptation.

Listen to the full episode here.