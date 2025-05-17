The latest episode of INTIFADA: HAMAS in the U.S., Then and Now, titled “Mike’s Place,” continues an in-depth investigation into HAMAS’s activities both in the Middle East and within the United States.

The episode is led by retired FBI Special Agent Lara Burns, Head of Terrorism Research at the Program on Extremism, and is joined by retired FBI Special Agent Jennifer Baker, Senior Fellow at the Program on Extremism.

This episode takes listeners through a significant chapter in the broader investigation into HAMAS’s U.S.-based network. It begins with the US government’s case of the Elashi brothers and their company Infocom, located directly across from the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) in Texas and moves on to a tragic bombing of a sea-side cafe in Tel Aviv.

Listen to the full episode here or watch here.