New Episode on Hamas in America is Out

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon

The latest episode of INTIFADA: HAMAS in the U.S., Then and Now, titled “Mike’s Place,” continues an in-depth investigation into HAMAS’s activities both in the Middle East and within the United States.

The episode is led by retired FBI Special Agent Lara Burns, Head of Terrorism Research at the Program on Extremism, and is joined by retired FBI Special Agent Jennifer Baker, Senior Fellow at the Program on Extremism.

This episode takes listeners through a significant chapter in the broader investigation into HAMAS’s U.S.-based network. It begins with the US government’s case of the Elashi brothers and their company Infocom, located directly across from the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) in Texas and moves on to a tragic bombing of a sea-side cafe in Tel Aviv.

Listen to the full episode here or watch here.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

