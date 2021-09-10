P/CVE & Terrorism Online with the GCTF

The source material for this podcast is the GCTF document Zurich-London Recommendations on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism Online. Violent extremists and terrorist groups are increasingly relying on the internet for fundraising purposes or to train, radicalize, recruit and incite people to commit violent acts. This podcast is intended for policymakers and practitioners who wish to learn more about how to prevent and counter such fundraising, training, recruitment, radicalization, and/or incitement to violent extremism and terrorism.

Listen to P/CVE & Terrorism Online here.

