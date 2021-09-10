63.3 F
P/CVE & Terrorism Online with the GCTF

By Homeland Security Today

The source material for this podcast is the GCTF document Zurich-London Recommendations on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism Online. Violent extremists and terrorist groups are increasingly relying on the internet for fundraising purposes or to train, radicalize, recruit and incite people to commit violent acts. This podcast is intended for policymakers and practitioners who wish to learn more about how to prevent and counter such fundraising, training, recruitment, radicalization, and/or incitement to violent extremism and terrorism.

Listen to P/CVE & Terrorism Online here.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

