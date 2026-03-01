Podcast Examines Youth Radicalization and Prevention Strategies in Counterterrorism

A new episode of The IN Network: The National Security Academy podcast takes a closer look at one of the most pressing challenges in modern counterterrorism: the recruitment of minors into violent extremist movements — and what governments can do to prevent it.

In the episode, host representatives sit down with Cecilia Polizzi, an international security strategist widely recognized for her work on child recruitment, radicalization, and prevention in counterterrorism policy. For more than a decade, Polizzi has worked at the intersection of research, policy development, and operational security practice, helping governments and institutions better understand how and why young people become involved in extremist activity.

Her work has informed discussions across NATO, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe, the European Commission, and multiple United Nations agencies. She has contributed to key international frameworks, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ report on terrorism and human rights, as well as international guidelines on reintegration programs for children affected by terrorism.

The podcast explores how extremist organizations adapt their recruitment tactics to target younger audiences, often leveraging digital platforms and tailored messaging. The discussion emphasizes the growing recognition among policymakers that prevention strategies — including education, media literacy, and community-based interventions — are as critical as enforcement measures in long-term counterterrorism efforts.

The conversation also challenges common assumptions about radicalization, highlighting the importance of understanding human behavior and social dynamics when designing prevention policies. For students and early-career professionals, the episode offers insight into emerging career pathways in security, policy, and research fields focused on countering extremism.

The episode is part of IN NETWORK, a nonprofit focused on informing, inspiring, and innovating futures in national security.