Tune in to the latest episode of The Lede podcast, which delves into the critical topic of ‘Rethinking Radicalization.’ This week’s episode features a thought-provoking conversation with Elizabeth Pearson, a renowned academic who has extensively researched extremism and radicalization.

Pearson shares her unique insights with New Lines’ Lydia Wilson, discussing the complexities of engaging with individuals involved in extremist activities. “The people that Elizabeth Pearson spoke to for her research into extremism were often dangerous, but her role as an academic offered a kind of protective barrier. ‘When you’re going into it as a research project, that is a kind of armor against a lot of potential emotional difficulties, because you’ve got a task,’” she tells Wilson on The Lede.

In the podcast, Pearson explains her methodological approach: “My task is to talk to people, to gain primary data, the transcripts, to analyze those with a gendered lens and to understand gender in their mind,” says Pearson. Her research focuses on understanding how gender influences the motivations and behaviors of those drawn to extremist ideologies, providing a nuanced perspective on the issue.

Listeners can expect an in-depth discussion on the psychological and sociological aspects of radicalization, as well as the ethical considerations and challenges faced by researchers in this field. Pearson’s work not only sheds light on the root causes of extremism but also offers valuable strategies for countering radicalization efforts.

Click here to read more and listen to the podcast