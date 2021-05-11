Special Podcast: Inside the FBI Counterterrorism Mission

When the FBI closed the UNABOM case in 1996, it didn’t tuck it away in a closet.

The investigation taught us lessons that are still evident in today’s FBI. The UNABOM task force brought together personnel from counterintelligence and criminal investigations, a successful combination that helped inform the makeup of the FBI’s dedicated counterterrorism unit when it was created in 2000.

The Unabomber also helped the FBI better understand the lone offender—a threat that has continued to grow in the decades since his arrest.

On today’s episode, we’ll discuss the current counterterrorism landscape and how the FBI is always working to stay ahead of the threat.

I’m Steve Lewis, and this is Inside the FBI.

Click here for the full transcript