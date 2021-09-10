Tech Against Terrorism is an initiative launched and supported by the United Nations Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate (UN CTED) working with the global tech industry to tackle terrorist use of the internet whilst respecting human rights.

Our plan of action revolves around three pillars: outreach, knowledge-sharing, and practical support.

As part of our outreach, we promote constructive working relationships between the tech and government sectors, and organise global workshops and e-learning sessions to conduct in-person training with tech companies.

On knowledge-sharing, we work with the global tech sector to share best practice (policy, guidelines, learning materials, practical workshops, and tools) within the tech industry and across the private, public, and civil society sectors. In this regard, we work closely with the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism. In 2017, Tech Against Terrorism launched the Knowledge Sharing Platform, a collection of tool that startups and small tech companies can use to better protect themselves from the terrorist exploitation of their services.

