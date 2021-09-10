Terrorism and Political Violence (SOS)

Terrorism and Political Violence (TPV) is a podcast series produced by the journal Terrorism and Political Violence external linkin collaboration with Utrecht University and Security in Open Societies. In the podcast series we dive deep into the world of terrorism, radicalisation and research. The editors of the TPV journal, together with special guests, will discuss a range of topics: the history of terrorism, its causes and consequences, questions about political violence and major global trends and threats.

The podcast series consists of two parts: ‘Book talks’ and ‘Issues up close’. In Book talks, one of the TPV editors talks to the author of an influential (scientific) work. ‘Issues up close’ provides an in-depth look at the latest issue of the TPV journal, and features researchers who have contributed to the journal.

Listen to TPV here.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)