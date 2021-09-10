63.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 10, 2021
Podcasts

The National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, with Seamus Hughes of GWU’s Program on Extremism

By Homeland Security Today
The Lobby Shop lets listeners tune in to conversations between Washington insiders who are directly involved in the biggest political and policy issues of our day. Hosted by Josh Zive, Liam Donovan, Paul Nathanson, and Caitlin Sickles of Bracewell’s Policy Resolution Group in Washington DC, this weekly podcast dives into the most recent news from Capitol Hill and beyond with input from foremost experts in their respective fields. Have a topic you’d like to hear discussed on the show? We’d love to hear from you! Send your feedback, thoughts, and suggestions to thelobbyshop@policyres.com.
Listen to the Lobby Shop here.
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

