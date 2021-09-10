The National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, with Seamus Hughes of GWU’s Program on Extremism

The Lobby Shop lets listeners tune in to conversations between Washington insiders who are directly involved in the biggest political and policy issues of our day. Hosted by Josh Zive, Liam Donovan, Paul Nathanson, and Caitlin Sickles of Bracewell’s Policy Resolution Group in Washington DC, this weekly podcast dives into the most recent news from Capitol Hill and beyond with input from foremost experts in their respective fields. Have a topic you’d like to hear discussed on the show? We’d love to hear from you! Send your feedback, thoughts, and suggestions to thelobbyshop@policyres.com.