War Without Rules: China’s Playbook for Global Domination

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
war without rules

HSToday recommends you read/listen to Robert Spaldings new book titled: War Without Rules: China’s Playbook for Global Domination.

In its pursuit of global supremacy, Communist China has discarded conventional rules of warfare. Renowned China expert General Robert Spalding guides us through their unconventional tactics in this quest for dominance.

A growing number of Americans are awakening to the disconcerting reality of China’s covert war against the United States and grappling with the challenge of resisting its surreptitious infiltration. What many may not fully grasp is the significant advantage we possess in this conflict: the Chinese Communist Party’s comprehensive strategy for total war, meticulously outlined in “Unrestricted Warfare,” a well-known Chinese tome that has become their modern equivalent of the “Art of War.”

Retired Air Force Brigadier General Rob Spalding unveils the intricacies of “Unrestricted Warfare” in his enlightening work, “War Without Rules.” Providing listeners with a comprehensive insight, he navigates through the fundamental principles outlined in the Chinese text, exposing the belief held by the Chinese Communist Party that no aspect of life exists beyond the scope of warfare. Spalding elucidates how the CCP has pledged to employ tactics such as corporate espionage, global pandemics, and trade violations to secure dominance. Crucially, he offers guidance on how, armed with awareness of these tactics, Americans can effectively counter the subtle influence of the CCP.

More than a crucial resource for those with an interest in China, “War Without Rules” is indispensable for a broad audience—from policymakers and diplomats to businessmen and investors—only now awakening to the intricacies of this stealth war. Recognizing that knowledge is indeed power, Spalding’s work serves as a call to arm oneself against the encroaching influence of the Chinese Communist Party.

The book can be bought here:

Amazon Book link:

https://www.amazon.com/War-Without-Rules-Playbook-Domination/dp/0593331044

Amazon Audiobook link:

https://www.amazon.com/War-Without-Rules-Playbook-Domination/dp/B098YTW3VR

