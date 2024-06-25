Top 6 Ways to Make the World Safer

In the final episode of The Europol Podcast season two, we discover six ways to make the world safer, hearing from Europol’s Head of the Operational Analysis Centre, Julia; crimes against children Investigator, Danny; and Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director.

Episode eight of the podcast strays from the usual format where the guests talk about cases, to highlight the innovations happening at Europol and how they make investigations more effective.

Speaking on the expansion of Europol under the direction of Catherine De Bolle, who joined the organization in 2018, we learn about the establishment of the Drug Unit, the European Economic and Financial Crime Centre (EFECC), and the creation of Europol’s Innovation Lab, a unit tasked with exploring new technologies and how they can support law enforcement investigations.

One of the projects managed by the Innovation Lab is The Europol Tool Repository, which allows law enforcement organizations across the continent to collaborate and share software and technology free of charge.

Elsewhere, we hear about crowdsourcing information to fight crime via the EU Most Wanted website, where members of the public can provide tips about any of the individuals named in the Most Wanted list anonymously, helping investigators to apprehend fugitives hiding across the globe; and Trace an Object, which is a tool for investigators to use in solving child abuse cases, when all other avenues have been explored.

Bringing the episode to a close, we discover how artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a crucial tool in keeping Europe safer, and how “Europol’s focus on AI is only going to tighten, as we need to stay on top of how it is working to see how it can support our investigations – or be exploited by organised crime.”

Listen to the full episode here.

6 Ways to Make the World Safer

European Economic and Financial Crime Centre (EFECC): Founded in June 2020, EFECC is Europol’s response to the growing threats to the economy and integrity of our financial systems, including money laundering, corruption, widespread counterfeiting, fraud and tax fraud schemes. Europol’s Innovation Lab: The Lab aims to identify, promote and develop concrete innovative solutions that will help investigators and analysts to make the most of the opportunities offered by new technologies The Europol Tool Repository: A secure and Law Enforcement Agency-exclusive online platform to share non-commercial, cost-free software developed by Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) and research and technology organizations. EU Most Wanted Website: Launched in 2016 by the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST), the site lists the most wanted criminals who have been charged with or convicted of serious crimes in Europe. Members of the public can provide tips via the site. These tips have already proved invaluable, and have led to the apprehension of several of the fugitives. Trace An Object: A platform that enables the public to assist in solving child abuse cases, in situations where all other investigatory avenues have been explored. Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI will play a pivotal role in supporting investigations and tackling serious crime as technology capabilities continue to advance.