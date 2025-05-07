Abstract

Emergency Management (EM) Practitioners and Academicians have been investigating key elements to professionalize and standardize the EM career field for over twenty years. This paper presents findings from a Capstone Project as part of FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy, focusing on the relevance of Next Generation Core Competencies (NGCC) for EM Professionals amid evolving challenges and increasingly complex environments. Employing a mixed-method approach, the study evaluated practitioners’ understanding of NGCC and their integration into the workforce through International Association of Emergency Managers certifications, various trainings, relevant higher education, and the National Emergency Management Academy curricula. Results highlight the critical role of the 13 NGCC. Recommendations include continuous research to standardize EM curricula and collaboration with higher education institutions, professional bodies, and government agencies to maintain the accuracy and relevance of NGCC initiatives. Future investments in EM profession necessitate the validation of core competencies, ensure ongoing relevance via systematic evaluations, and align NGCC effectively with diverse responsibilities of EM’s challenges.

Introduction

For more than two decades, emergency management (EM) practitioners and academics have discussed what is needed to professionalize the EM career field. This paper is based on research conducted as part of a FEMA Emergency Management Institute (EMI) National Emergency Management Executive Academy (NEMEA) capstone project. The capstone project sought to answer the question: Are the 2017 Next Generation Core Competencies (NGCC) for emergency management professionals still relevant in today’s evolving environment, and what potential future investments could further professionalize the field? According to authors Feldman, Jensen, and colleagues,1 the “overarching goal of the [2017 NGCC] work is to establish the next generation emergency management core competencies, which are likely to underpin the emergency management workforce of 2030 and beyond.”2 The core competencies are grouped into three nested categories: those that build the individual, the practitioner, and relationships (Figure 1). These categories are interrelated, but each focuses on specific attributes identified by the FEMA Higher Education (HiEd) Program as necessary for success in the field. However, as the complexity of disasters and the scope of threats continue to grow in the EM field, it is crucial to assess whether these competencies remain sufficient or whether additional investments in refining and training are needed to help EM professionals navigate new challenges.

Growth of the EM Profession

The EM profession has seen significant growth in recent years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of EM director positions increased from 10,600 in 2023 to 12,400 in 2024, reflecting an increasing demand for specialized expertise.3 This growth emphasizes the need for professionals who are equipped to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape that demands a diverse and adaptable skill set. Today, emergency managers work in a unique environment that requires focused and diverse abilities. As Jensen and Kirkpatrick outlined, EM skills continually evolve as the complexity of disasters and threats escalate.4 Despite the field’s personnel growth, achieving recognition as a formal profession involves more than just numbers. Accreditation and certification play a vital role in professionalizing the EM workforce. At the organizational level, emergency management agencies can get certified by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP) through American National Standard Institute (ANSI).5 Individual practitioners can obtain certifications such as Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) and Associate Emergency Manager (AEM) from the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM); furthermore, 37 states offer certification in EM. Additionally, academic programs can seek accreditation through the Council for the Accreditation of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Education.6 Still, as of the writing of this article, less than four higher education colleges out of the 290 institutions (over 800 programs) listed by FEMA have chosen to do so.7

As disasters become more frequent and complex, EM professionals must be equipped with the necessary technical skills and the ability to think critically and adapt to new challenges.8 By reviewing and potentially enhancing the NGCC, we can better prepare future EM professionals for the demands of their roles.

Background of Next Generation Core Competencies

EM spans a broad spectrum of disciplines, and each discipline demands various skills and expertise. Despite the critical nature of these competencies, over a 20-year span, a limited number of publications have specifically addressed the essential core competencies required for the field. The first study was conducted in 2003, when Wayne Blanchard, former FEMA HiEd Program Director, created a focus group to begin research on core competencies needed in the EM profession. By 2005, after two FEMA HiEd Program conferences and a workshop, Blanchard’s research yielded a paper, “Top Ten Competencies for Professional Emergency Management,” and influenced the design of individual college courses and curricula for emergency managers in degree, certificate, or concentration programs.9

Building upon Blanchard’s 2005 work, subsequent studies recognized that emergency managers must consider additional complexities to solve real-world problems effectively.10 For example, Darlington advocated for integrating expanded attributes into post-secondary education curricula within her examination of higher education in EM, noting Blanchard’s contributions to this analysis.11 Additionally, Woodberry identified psychological, sociological, prevention and mitigation, as well as hazard and threat science as required areas of foundational understanding for the EM professional.12

In 2015, the FEMA HiEd Program launched an initiative to update the 2005 competencies.13 The study by Feldman et al. sought to lay the educational foundation for the EM industry into 2030 and beyond and included input from practitioners, educators, researchers, and students.14 The process expanded research through a focus group, a Delphi study to develop consensus, listening sessions with the broader EM community, and expert consultations for specific behavioral anchors and key actions. This process led to refining and creating a list of 13 NGCC to advance the EM profession. The 2017 guide to the professional development of future emergency managers considers the evolving roles and increasing risk factors intensified by social and physical environments, something Blanchard’s work had not yet considered 10 years earlier.15 Building upon Blanchard’s research, the NGCC also focused on the individual, the practitioner, and relationships.

The resulting list of NGCC in 2017 “fall into three nested categories that are interrelated, but have attributes that build the individual, the practitioner, or relationships.”16 Similar to a bulls eye target, competencies that build relationships is the largest encompassing category, or the outer ring of the target. Nested within it as the middle ring are competencies that build the practitioner, and nested within that are competencies that build the individual, or the target center. The NGCC identified by Feldman-Jensen that build the individual [include]: (1) Operate within the Emergency Management Framework, Principles, and Body of Knowledge, (2) Possess Critical Thinking, (3) Abide by Professional Ethics, and (4) Continual Learning. Competencies that build the Practitioner to include: (1) Scientific Literacy, (2) Geographic Literacy, (3) Sociocultural Literacy, (4) Technological Literacy, and (5) Systems Literacy. The NGCC that build relationships to include: (1) Disaster Risk Management, (2) Community Engagement, (3) Governance and Civics, and (4) Leadership.17

Our research highlighted increased efforts to promote and coordinate the 2017 revised NGCC throughout the EM community; for instance, they were published in the Journal of Emergency Management in 2019 as part of a multi-phased study.18 The 2017 NGCC were also cited as part of the HiEd annual survey of higher education institutions in 2018. Bennett reported that in 2018, 54 percent (n = 14) of participating higher education programs incorporated the NGCC in their curriculum.19 Over half of those who did not use the NGCC were unaware of the core competencies.20 Bennett’s follow-up evaluation in 2023 found that the proportion of undergraduate programs using the NGCC had decreased to 18.38 percent (n = 25).21 Bennett’s sample size (n value) is based on a proportion of respondents; because the proportion size is different in the initial research than in the repeated research in 2023, the n value appears to increase, but the percentage decreases. This decline underscores a significant barrier in effectively engaging industry practitioners, stakeholders, and educational partners, which limits their capacity to fully implement and benefit from the NGCC framework. The observed hesitance among some institutions to adopt NGCC indicates that factors beyond information sharing might also be influencing their decisions. Understanding these underlying reasons is essential for enhancing future efforts to integrate the NGCC framework into academic curricula.

Cwiak et al. took the next generation concept and filtered it through a meta-leadership lens.22 A meta-leader can use critical system assets, information, and abilities to advance the EM mission. Tyler and Sadiq furthered the notion of core competencies and argued for a more resilient emergency manager with a skill set that would make them agile and flexible.23 Jensen and Kirkpatrick’s research into EM degrees indicates that providing emergency managers with the right tools and knowledge can influence their chances of obtaining a job.24 Efforts spearheaded by each of these researchers in the industry have been effective in developing and socializing the NGCC; however, additional work is necessary to further integrate the NGCC into EM education, training, and certification.

Integration of Next Generation Core Competencies

The academic community is vital in strengthening the workforce through degree programs, certifications, and training. It ensures a steady flow of skilled and knowledgeable professionals capable of advancing innovation, efficiency, and productivity in their fields. Through collaboration with industry partners and responsiveness to market demands, academic institutions can effectively adapt their educational offerings to address professional growth, emerging trends, and challenges. This adaptability has been shown to enhance the relevance and applicability of their programs, thereby solidifying their role in contributing tangible value to the industry. Conversely, research by Simental et al. indicated that “the standards of a degree program more often aligned with the institution itself as opposed to any fundamental standards within the emergency management community,” potentially contributing to misalignment with NGCC.25 In 1994, FEMA set up the HiEd Program to provide a collaborative forum between the EM community and higher education institutions26 with the goal of aligning education and practice in emergency management.27

An evaluative process in Darlington’s research analyzed the existing collegiate EM programs and reviewed the educational opportunities and gaps.28 Furthermore, Darlington noted the increased interest in EM programs and participation in the EM profession.29 Moreover, a study of practitioners highlighted that an EM degree does not provide the experience employers seek, as they are looking for “all three: training, experience, and education.”30 While degrees are increasingly available, some practitioners question their value, indicating a potential disconnect between core competencies learned in school versus on-the-job experience, causing a lack of respect for EM degrees.31 Jensen and Kirkpatrick stressed the importance of students gaining practical experience during internships.32 This is also supported by Heaton’s findings that the usefulness of EM degrees will vary depending on how jurisdictions view their EM programs.33 According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers in 2009, 76.3 percent of responding employers preferred to hire students with previous work experience, including internships or similar experiences.34

Pete Gaynor, former FEMA Administrator, explains that the EM profession is relatively young, with its roots tracing back to the 1950s and 60s, and it underwent significant transformation after September 11, 2001.35 Gaynor states, “The emergency management profession, as we know it today, has early roots with the rise of civil defense,” indicating the field’s evolving nature.36 Moving forward, it is essential to focus on developing the next generation of emergency managers by identifying critical skills and making necessary investments in their training.

EM training and education growth has included identifying and enhancing key competencies, developing undergraduate and graduate degree tracks, and increasing emphasis on practical experience, underscoring the need for institutions to integrate more experiential learning. The authors believe that better integration of theoretical knowledge and practical skills is essential to adequately prepare graduates for the workforce. Without this alignment, a disconnect may form between educational outcomes and industry requirements, ultimately affecting graduates’ employability and practitioner needs.

It is essential to gather a diverse group of stakeholders to evaluate and integrate the core competencies into EM practices. This group should include individuals and organizations from various sectors, such as EM academicians, representatives from all levels of government, higher education institutions, both private and public industries, and the medical community. Their collective insights will help ensure that the core competencies are effectively embedded into curricula, policies, and operational frameworks, ultimately enhancing the overall effectiveness of emergency management efforts. These key contributors offer valuable perspectives and expertise that can enhance our understanding of core competencies in EM and their practical application for practitioners. Recognizing the various disciplines within EM, responsibility for these competencies may be shared among multiple partners or authorities, emphasizing the need for collaboration. Engaging with higher education institutions is crucial, as it can significantly elevate the professional value of the EM field. Furthermore, expanding this collaboration to include related disciplines such as risk management and business continuity can promote a more integrated approach to emergency management. This survey sets the stage for the discussion, which aims to identify current perspectives and gaps in the understanding of NGCC. Subsequently, it highlights the necessity for a diverse group of stakeholders to further examine and refine the NGCC framework.

Research Methods

The primary focus of this study sought to validate the relevancy, training performance level, and comprehensiveness of the 2017 NGCC within the EM profession. The NGCC are dynamic and are influenced by various factors such as technological advancements, changing threats, societal needs, field practice evaluation, and integration into educational and training curricula. The researchers employed both quantitative and qualitative methods, including survey responses from professional stakeholders and interviews with practitioners and academics, to assess the current relevance of the NGCC.

Initially, qualitative research was conducted through interviews with key researchers, EM practitioners, and former students in EM professional development programs, along with a review of relevant literature on professionalization and core competencies. This phase provided a foundational understanding of the subject and informed the development of survey questions. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with EM faculty and leaders from IAEM, which offered insights into the current state of NGCC research, identified key stakeholders and champions, and outlined anticipated next steps in the field. On June 9, 2023, the authors spoke with Carol Cwiak (Associate Professor, Emerita, Department of Emergency Management and Disaster Science, North Dakota State University) who said that the core competencies were originally developed based on the code of ethics and professional standards of conduct. Cwiak added that in 2016, the competencies were updated using the Delphi method to capture consensus among EM higher education members. A July 16, 2023, interview with Justin Kates (President of the USA Council of IAEM) focused on the integration of NGCC within the IAEM Advocacy Caucus, the CEM and AEM certifications, and ongoing efforts by the Council for the Accreditation of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Education to develop an accreditation process for higher education programs. According to Kates, IAEM has begun incorporating the core competencies into these certification programs, with further developments underway.

Next, quantitative data was collected from an electronic survey that assessed the FEMA NGCC and how they apply to the profession. The survey included 12 quantitative questions and one qualitative question. The team distributed the survey via email to various EM networks. Additionally, the survey was distributed through EM-related listservs and social media groups on LinkedIn and Facebook. An exponential, non-discriminative snowball sampling method encouraged survey respondents to further distribute the survey to their contacts, increasing the pool of respondents. It should be noted that, while the EM community is small, this may have introduced sampling bias favoring certain networks or demographics, including those who have access to computer technology and online social networks, and potentially restricted respondents who do not access online social networks. Respondents were not chosen through random selection and were able to self-select participation. This may introduce biases for those who showed less interest in the research topic.

Respondent Demographics

The survey targeted emergency management professionals to gather insights on their perceptions of the importance of the FEMA NGCC to the profession. Participants were asked to rate the significance of various competencies and how effectively these competencies were represented in curricula, conferences, and other professional development training for emergency managers. To enhance clarity within the survey, we included the NGCC and their direct correlation between the individual, the practitioner, and the relationship as specific survey questions. The survey questions are listed in Appendix A. Survey Questions. Utilizing several social media posts and network contacts, a total of 388 responses to the survey instrument were received.

The website calculator.net was used to calculate a sample size with a confidence level of 95 percent, margin of error of 5 percent, population proportion of 50 percent, and population size of 10,600—the number of EM Directors published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at the time of the survey. The sample size needed for a nationwide representative sample was 372 respondents. Utilizing a snowball sampling technique, survey respondents were asked to send the survey to individuals within their network and relied on the calculated sample size as a sample goal. Complete returned surveys (n = 388) exceeded the minimum number of 372, meeting this goal for a sample of emergency managers in the United States. It is important to note that, because the returned surveys were from a snowball sample of U.S. emergency managers, there is uncertainty if they are the same respondents included in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

Respondents’ Employment and Education

Respondents (n = 388) were predominantly mid-career, local government with master’s degrees. Half of the respondents indicated no EMI academy training, and just under half (41.49 percent) had not heard of the competencies before the survey, although they were presented with the NGCC competencies and definitions within the survey questions.

73.06% government employees

39.90% local government

57.51% mid-level employees

52.59% master’s degree

23.6% had 6-10 years of experience

51.3% no EMI academy training

26 different states represented

34.97% were somewhat familiar with core competencies

41.49% had not heard of the competencies before the survey

Importance Performance Analysis

An Importance-Performance Analysis (IPA) was chosen as the research tool because “the IPA method is a reliable analytical tool for practitioners and academics, and it finds attributes that require corrective action.”37 The questions referencing each of the domains and nested categories used the IPA on a seven-point Likert scale with the following anchors: Very Important, Important, Slightly Important, Neutral, Slightly Unimportant, Unimportant, and Very Unimportant. Anchors for Performance on a seven-point Likert scale were: Excellent, Very Good, Good, Neither Good nor Poor, Poor, Very Poor, and Extremely Poor. The data were graphed on an Importance-Performance quadrant chart (Figure 3) reading from left to right, “Quadrant I: High Importance/Low Performance (Concentrate Here); Quadrant II: High Importance/High Performance (Keep Up the Good Work); Quadrant III: Low Importance/Low Performance (Low Priority); and Quadrant IV: Low Importance/High Performance (Possible Overkill).”38

The IPA tool helps organizations identify where to focus efforts to enhance services or products. It provides a straightforward, visual method for comparing two factors: the importance of specific features to emergency management practitioners and the organization’s performance in those areas. In this study, the “enterprise” refers to the EM profession as perceived by these practitioners.

Here’s how it works:

Importance: This measures how crucial a certain element is to an enterprise. For example, in EM, things like the Emergency Management Framework would be very important. Performance: This shows how well the enterprise is actually doing in those same areas. Are emergency managers satisfied with how well that competency is displayed in curriculum, conferences, or areas where emergency management practitioners may receive professional development training such as possessing critical thinking?

The IPA tool is typically shown in a grid with four quadrants:

Top Left (Concentrate Here): High importance, but low performance. These are the areas that need the most improvement because emergency management practitioners care about them, but the enterprise is not doing well.

Top Right (Keep Up the Good Work): High importance, high performance. The enterprise is doing well in areas that matter most to emergency management practitioners, and it should keep focusing on these strengths.

Bottom Left (Low Priority): Low importance, low performance. These areas are not very important to emergency management practitioners, so they do not need immediate attention.

• Bottom Right (Possible Overkill): Low importance, high performance. The enterprise is doing well, but emergency management practitioners do not really care as much about these areas, so resources could be shifted elsewhere.

The competency means of all respondents were plotted in Quadrant II, “Keep Up the Good Work” (Figure 4). EM Framework had the highest performance rating (M = 6.77), and Critical Thinking (M = 6.77) had the highest importance rating. Among all respondents, this shows agreement with all 13 of the NGCC in terms of both importance and performance.

The survey asked respondents if they had completed the EMI academies (Basic, Advanced, Executive, or Non-Academy participants) and grouped these responses in an IPA analysis to determine if differences existed between levels of training. This was a way of organizing the survey results based on the level of FEMA-led training EM respondents have had within their careers. Of the four groups, the only group that had points plotted in a quadrant other than Quadrant II was the Executive Academy Respondents (n = 28) (see Figure 5). Three competencies appear in Quadrant I, “Concentrate here” within the Executive Academy responses, include Governance (M = 6.74, 3.77), Sociocultural (M = 6.29, 3.91), and Scientific (M = 6.07, 3.74). The remaining responses appear in Quadrant II, “Keep up the Good Work.” This suggests additional effort be spent on NGCC of Governance, Scientific, and Sociocultural for incorporation into training, curricula, and professional development.

Finally, survey respondents were asked what additional competencies should be included in an update. Respondents were allowed to supply a written response, which was subsequently coded to identify key reoccurring themes among the written responses. The provided text covered many topics in some cases, so a general frequency count of the issues was tabulated. The authors reviewed the statements and assigned one or more categories to each written statement (n = 126). A frequency of the categories was reported, with Miscellaneous (n = 23) having the largest number of appearances in the open response, followed by Organizational Management (n = 22), comments on Existing Competencies (n = 21), Diversity (DEI) (n = 19), and Communication (n = 19) rounding out the top five recommended competencies (see Figure 6).

Conclusion

This study aimed to validate the relevance, training performance level, and comprehensiveness of the 2017 NGCC within the emergency management (EM) profession. The findings indicate that the NGCC are indeed pertinent and effectively address the evolving challenges in the field, which are influenced by factors such as technological advancements and changing societal needs. By employing both qualitative interviews and quantitative surveys, the study found that a significant number of EM professionals acknowledge the importance of these competencies, with respondents generally rating the performance of training positively.

The Importance-Performance Analysis (IPA) revealed that most competencies fall within the “Keep Up the Good Work” quadrant, suggesting that the competencies are valued and that there is a high level of training performance. Notably, Executive Academy respondents highlighted specific competencies—Governance, Sociocultural, and Scientific—requiring greater attention, indicating a need for targeted improvements in training and professional development. While this study did not investigate the disparities between Executive Academy and other respondents, further research is recommended to gain greater insight into NGCC training needs at various professional levels. Additionally, the survey revealed gaps in awareness of the NGCC among practitioners, with a significant number indicating they were unfamiliar with these competencies before participating in the survey. This highlights the importance of not only enhancing outreach and educational efforts regarding NGCC but also investigating the underlying reasons why practitioners have not been exposed to this framework. Understanding these reasons can inform more effective strategies for promoting the relevance of the NGCC to hiring managers and job seekers. Respondents also offered valuable insights into further competencies that should be considered for future updates, with themes such as Organizational Management, Diversity, and Communication emerging as key priorities. This feedback is key for refining the NGCC and ensuring they remain relevant and comprehensive in addressing the complexities of modern EM practice. Furthermore, the research explores the potential for establishing professional standards in EM by integrating the NGCC and aligning them with a standardized core curriculum, similar to the frameworks used in professions like nursing, engineering, and law. Overall, the study reinforces the importance of continuous evaluation and adaptation of the NGCC to meet the dynamic needs of the EM profession, fostering a more effective and resilient approach to crisis and disaster management.

Recommendations for Future Investments

Establish a task force involving academia, professional associations, practitioners, and stakeholders to research, review, and standardize frameworks related to NGCC in EM.

Invest in an academic accreditation body that incorporates NGCC into EM post secondary education and incentivizes academic programs to join.

Evaluate the incorporation of NGCC into the criteria for the IAEM-USA Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) and Associate Emergency Manager (AEM) programs.

Explore the potential for establishing professional standards for EM, integrating NGCC, and aligning with a standardized core curriculum akin to the structure seen in other professions.

Recommendations for Future Research

Identify the barriers preventing EM practitioners from acquiring core competencies through training or higher education, as many are unaware of these competencies and lack access to the necessary training.

The NGCC should undergo additional research to incorporate potential new competencies as may be identified in future studies or as reflected in the responses to the Importance-Performance survey (Figure 6).

Further investigate practitioners’ perceptions and the value of incorporating NGCC into experience, training, and education.

Examine the extent to which hiring managers depend on NGCC in their hiring decisions and whether possessing these competencies gives job seekers a competitive edge.

Notes

Shirley Feldman-Jensen, Steven Jensen, and Sarah Smith, The Next Generation Core Competencies for Emergency Management Professionals: Handbook of Behavioral Anchors and Key Actions for Measurement , Technical Report (Research Gate, 2017), 7, https://www.researchgate.net/publication/323128859_The_ Next_Generation_Core_Competencies_for_Emergency_Management_Professionals_Handbook_of_ Behavioral_Anchors_and_Key_Actions_for_Measurement Shirley Feldmann-Jensen et al., “The Next Generation Core Competencies for Emergency Management,” Journal of Emergency Management 17, no. 1 (January 1, 2019): 17, https://doi.org/10.5055/jem.2019.0393. “Emergency Management Directors: Occupational Outlook Handbook,” U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, September 13, 2024, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/emergency-management-directors. htm#tab-1. Jessica Jensen and Sarah Kirkpatrick, “Emergency Management Degree Program Graduate Job Outcomes: A Potential Theoretical Framework for Future Research,” International Journal of Security, Preparedness, and Resilience Education 8, (2019): 1–22, https://jsire.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/661/2019/08/2019-1-jensen kirkpatrick-editor-8.11.19.pdf. “Highest Honor for Emergency Management Awarded to Three Programs,” EMAP News, 2023, https://www. emergencymanagement.guru/ . “CAEME Home,” Council for the Accreditation of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Education, 2024. https://www.caemhse.education/. “The FEMA Higher Education College List,” FEMA, 2024. https://training.fema.gov/hiedu/collegelist/. Mildred Jordan, “Certification: A Stage of Professionalization,” Bulletin of the Medical Library Association 36, no. 2 (April 1948): 111, https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC194717/. Wayne B. Blanchard, “Top Ten Competencies for Professional Emergency Management,” (FEMA, 2005): 1. Blanchard, 1. J.D. Darlington, The Profession of Emergency Management: Educational Opportunities and Gaps , (Macomb, IL: Western Illinois University, 2008), 1, https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA483900.pdf. Glen L. Woodbury, “Critical Curriculum for Emergency Management Leaders: Three Essential Themes,” Journal of Emergency Management 3, no. 2 (2005): 72-92. Feldman-Jensen, Jensen, and Smith, The Next Generation Core Competencies for Emergency Management Professionals , 17. Feldman-Jensen et al., “The Next Generation Core Competencies for Emergency Management,” 17. Feldman-Jensen et al., 17. Feldman-Jensen, Jensen, and Smith, The Next Generation Core Competencies for Emergency Management Professionals , 6. Feldman-Jensen, Jensen, and Smith, 21. Feldman-Jensen, Jensen, and Smith, 21. DeeDee Bennett, Emergency Management Programs in Higher Education: Status Update , (Emmitsburg, MD: FEMA Higher Education Program, 2018), 14, https://training.fema.gov/hiedu/docs/latest/2018_higher_ education_emergency_management_programs_status_final.pdf. Bennett, 14. DeeDee Bennett Gayle, 2023 FEMA Higher Education State of the Community: Annual Survey and Report , (Emmitsburg, MD: FEMA Higher Education Program, 2023), 29. https://training.fema.gov/hiedu/docs/ body_of_knowledge/2023_fema_higher_education_annual_survey_and_report.pdf. Carol L. Cwiak et al., “Emergency Management Leadership in 2030: Shaping the next Generation Meta Leader,” Journal of Emergency Management 15, no. 2 (March 1, 2017): 81–97, https://doi.org/10.5055/ jem.2017.0317. J. Tyler, and A. A. Sadiq, “The Essential Skill Set of a Resilient Emergency Manager,” Journal of Emergency Management 17, no. 1 (2019): 35–43, https://doi.org/10.5055/jem.2019.0395. Jessica Jensen and Shauna Kirkpatrick, “Emergency Management Degree Program Graduate Job Outcomes: A Potential Theoretical Framework for Future Research,” International Journal of Security, Preparedness, and Resilience Education 8 (2019): 1–22 , https://jsire.org/wp-content/uploads/ sites/661/2019/08/2019-1-jensen-kirkpatrick-editor-8.11.19.pdf. Arthur Simental et. al., “Emergency Management Higher Education Degree Programs, Standards Alignment & Workforce Analysis Study,” in FEMA Higher Education Symposium Conference Proceedings (2024), https://training.fema.gov/hiedu/24conf/2024-symposium-program_07102024.pdf. “Higher Education Program,” Federal Emergency Management Agency, 2024, 1, https://training.fema.gov/hiedu/. Shirley Feldman-Jensen, Steven Jensen, and Gregory Vigneaux, “The Core Competencies,” Adapt Institute, 2024, https://adaptinstitute.wixsite.com/adaptinstitute/copy-of-the-core-competencies-frame. Darlington, The Profession of Emergency Management: Educational Opportunities and Gaps , 1. Darlington, 1. Valerie Lucus-McEwen, “What You Should Know About Emergency Management Degrees,” Govtech, January 14, 2011, https://www.govtech.com/em/disaster/emergency-management-degrees.html. Jensen and Kirkpatrick, “Emergency Management Degree Program Graduate Job Outcomes: A Potential Theoretical Framework for Future Research.” Jensen and Kirkpatrick. Brian Heaton, “The Job Market: Are Emergency Management Graduates Finding Jobs,” Emergency Management: Strategy and Leadership in Critical Times , November/December 2013: 40-43, https:// drjdbij2merew.cloudfront.net/EM/EM_Mag_Nov13.pdf Jack Gault, Evan Leach, and Marc Duey, “Effects of Business Internships on Job Marketability: The Employers’ Perspective,” Education & Training 52, no. 1 (2010): 76–88. Pete Gaynor, “Emergency Management Must Resist the Status Quo (Opinion),” GovTech, April 12, 2022, https://www.govtech.com/em/preparedness/emergency-management-must-resist-the-status-quo-opinion. Gaynor. Dedi Afandi and Merita Arini, “Importance-Performance Analysis of Clinical Forensic Services Quality at Bhayangkara Hospital Pekanbaru, Indonesia,” The Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences 31, no. 1 (February 2024): 103-113, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10917584 . Anand Kulkarni, “Importance Performance Analysis,” (LinkedIn, October 8, 2019), https://www.linkedin. com/pulse/importance-performance-analysis-anand-kulkarni/. Source: Anand Kulkarni, “Importance Performance Analysis,” (LinkedIn, October 8, 2019), https://www. linkedin.com/pulse/importance-performance-analysis-anand-kulkarni/.

Bibliography

Afandi, Dedi and Merita Arini. “Importance-Performance Analysis of Clinical Forensic Services Quality at Bhayangkara Hospital Pekanbaru, Indonesia.” The Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences 31, no. 1 (February 2024): 103-113. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10917584.

Bennett, DeeDee. Emergency Management Programs in Higher Education: Status Update. Emmitsburg, MD: FEMA Higher Education Program, 2018. https://training.fema.gov/hiedu/docs/latest/2018_higher_education_ emergency_management_programs_status_final.pdf.

Bennett Gayle, DeeDee. 2023 FEMA Higher Education State of the Community: Annual Survey and Report. Emmitsburg, MD: FEMA Higher Education Program, 2023. https://training.fema.gov/hiedu/docs/body_of_ knowledge/2023_fema_higher_education_annual_survey_and_report.pdf.

Council for the Accreditation of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Education. “CAEME Home.” Accessed September 13, 2024. https://www.caemhse.education/.

Cwiak, Carol L., Rebecca Campbell, Michael G. Cassavechia, Carrie Haynes, Lacey A. Lloyd, Nicole Brockway, Gerald O. Navarini et al. “Emergency Management Leadership in 2030: Shaping the Next Generation Meta-Leader.” Journal of Emergency Management 15, no. 2 (2017): 81–97. https://doi.org/10.5055/jem.2017.0317.

Darlington, J.D. The Profession of Emergency Management: Educational Opportunities and Gaps. Macomb, IL: Western Illinois University, 2008. https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA483900.pdf.

EMAP News. “Highest Honor for Emergency Management Awarded to Three Programs.” 2023. https://www. emergencymanagement.guru/.

Federal Emergency Management Agency. “Higher Education Program.” Accessed September 13, 2024. https:// training.fema.gov/hiedu/.

Federal Emergency Management Agency. “The FEMA Higher Education College List.” Accessed September 13, 2024. https://training.fema.gov/hiedu/collegelist/.

Feldman-Jensen, Shirley, Steven Jensen, and Sarah Smith. The Next Generation Core Competencies for Emergency Management Professionals: Handbook of Behavioral Anchors and Key Actions for Measurement. Technical Report. Research Gate, 2017. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/323128859_The_Next_Generation_Core_ Competencies_for_Emergency_Management_Professionals_Handbook_of_Behavioral_Anchors_and_Key_Actions_ for_Measurement.

Feldman-Jensen, Shirley, Steven Jensen, and Gregory Vigneaux. “The Core Competencies.” Adapt Institute. Accessed November 12, 2024. https://adaptinstitute.wixsite.com/adaptinstitute/copy-of-the-core-competencies frame.

Feldmann-Jensen, Shirley, Steven J. Jensen, Sandy Maxwell Smith, and Gregory Vigneaux. “The Next Generation Core Competencies for Emergency Management.” Journal of Emergency Management 17, no. 1 (2019): 17-25. https://doi.org/10.5055/jem.2019.0393.

Gault, Jack, Evan Leach, and Marc Duey. “Effects of Business Internships on Job Marketability: The Employers’ Perspective.” Education & Training 52, no. 1 (2010): 76–88.

Gaynor, Pete. “Emergency Management Must Resist the Status Quo (Opinion).” GovTech. April 12, 2022. https:// www.govtech.com/em/preparedness/emergency-management-must-resist-the-status-quo-opinion.

Heaton, Brian. “The Job Market: Are Emergency Management Graduates Finding Jobs.” Emergency Management: Strategy and Leadership in Critical Times, November/December 2013: 40-43. https://drjdbij2merew.cloudfront.net/ EM/EM_Mag_Nov13.pdfU.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Emergency Management Directors: Occupational Outlook Handbook.” September 13, 2024. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/emergency-management-directors. htm#tab-1.

Jensen, Jessica and Sarah Kirkpatrick. “Emergency Management Degree Program Graduate Job Outcomes: A Potential Theoretical Framework for Future Research.” International Journal of Security, Preparedness, and Resilience Education 8, (2019): 1–22. https://jsire.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/661/2019/08/2019-1-jensen kirkpatrick-editor-8.11.19.pdf.

Jordan, Mildred. “Certification: A Stage of Professionalization.” Bulletin of the Medical Library Association 36, no. 2 (April 1948): 111. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC194717/.

Lucus-McEwen, Valerie. “What You Should Know About Emergency Management Degrees.” Govtech. January 14, 2011. https://www.govtech.com/em/disaster/emergency-management-degrees.html.

Simental, Arthur et. al. “Emergency Management Higher Education Degree Programs, Standards Alignment & Workforce Analysis Study.” In FEMA Higher Education Symposium Conference Proceedings. 2024. https://training. fema.gov/hiedu/24conf/2024-symposium-program_07102024.pdf.

Tyler, J. and A. A. Sadiq. “The Essential Skill Set of a Resilient Emergency Manager.” Journal of Emergency Management 17, no. 1 (2019): 35–43. https://doi.org/10.5055/jem.2019.0395.

Woodbury, Glen L. “Critical Curriculum for Emergency Management Leaders: Three Essential Themes.” Journal of Emergency Management 3, no. 2 (2005): 72-92.