Pracademic Journal 2024

A Bipartisan Perspective: Integration of Equity into Emergency Management

Yali Pang, Ph.D
By Yali Pang, Ph.D

Abstract 

The nation has experienced a significant onslaught of devastating disasters at an  unprecedented frequency, from the deadly 2023 wildfires in Maui to flooding events in  the Midwest to the hurricanes in Florida. These staggering disasters and the politicization  in emergency management make it challenging for underserved communities to receive  aid from government agencies and other disaster support organizations. Disasters have no  partisan preference and significantly impact states despite the party affiliation of a state’s  congressional delegation. Indeed, historically marginalized, and underserved populations are  represented spatially across the country and are key constituency groups of both political  parties. This paper highlights the shared responsibilities and benefits of integrating equity  into emergency management and argues that politics should be removed from emergency  management. Implications are discussed for both political parties to end politicization and  integrate equity in emergency management to enhance support for vulnerable communities  under increasing disaster impacts. 

Introduction 

The nation has experienced a significant onslaught of devastating disasters at an  unprecedented frequency, from the deadly 2023 wildfires in Maui to flooding events in the  Midwest to the hurricanes in Florida.1 The adverse consequences of disasters are becoming  increasingly apparent as the U.S. grapples with an uptick in the frequency and severity  of disaster events.2 Fueled by changing climate patterns, natural calamities are putting  immense pressure on the country’s aging and often inadequate critical infrastructure.3 In many regions, decades-old systems and structures are now subjected to unforeseen  stressors.4 For example, powerful storms and heavy rainfall expose the vulnerabilities  of outdated sewage and drainage systems. Associated flooding causes catastrophic  failures that disrupt lives and hobble communities.5 Unfortunately, physical degradation  is only part of the story. Communities without sufficient resiliency measures may lack  the administrative capacity to effectively respond to system disturbances that arise from  natural disasters and climate change.6 

The frequent and devastating disasters over the last few years have drained resources, including  the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), for communities across the country to recover after disasters.7 The DRF is the primary funding source for the federal government’s general disaster relief  programs supporting disaster survivors and local governments.8 The depletion of this fund will significantly impact marginalized and underserved communities as they mostly rely on Federal  programs during the long and arduous recovery process.9 Additionally, partisan polarization has  impeded federal agencies’ efforts to promote equity within their various disaster assistance  programs. Political pressure to stymie FEMA’s equity priorities became especially salient during  budget negotiations in Session 1 of the 118th Congress.10 It is expected that House Republicans  will continue to oppose funding for all federal DEI initiatives in Session 2.11 These efforts risk  perpetuating the legacy of bias in emergency management, which has resulted in decades of  compounding disparities that have contributed to widening wealth inequality, higher rates  of poverty, and other disproportionate, negative impacts in historically marginalized and  underserved communities.12 

Indeed, Congressional opposition to equity initiatives creates additional challenges in all  Congressional districts. Whether in the large swaths of rural communities in the Appalachian  Mountains represented primarily by Republicans or the coastal urban and suburban  communities represented by Democrats, voting constituents in these areas expect the  government to work when resources are most needed. The evidence is clear: individuals and  communities with limited resources who require Federal government support suffer the most in  the politicization of emergency management.13 Members of both parties represent historically  marginalized and underserved communities. There is an urgent need to end politicization  and integrate equity into emergency management policies, practices, and programs to better  support communities that are vulnerable to disasters. 

Emergency Management Challenges 

Emergency management is experiencing two major challenges: social and political. The social  challenges are rooted in the country’s persistent systemic inequities, reflected in the inequities  across procedures, distributions, and outcomes of disaster support programs in emergency  management. The political challenges are demonstrated in the politicization of emergency  management and the opposition (by some) to integrating equity into this area. 

Social Challenge: Persistent Equity Issues 

Systemic inequities, especially racism, persist across generations in various policy areas such as  state welfare, public health, housing, taxation, employment, and emergency response.14 Events  such as the murder of George Floyd, the disproportionate deaths of Black, Latino, and Native  American communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the racist attacks on Asians, and other  events that have led to protests against racism in the past few years have warned of the growing  racial inequality across the U.S. and called for a reform in various public management areas  to prioritizing and centering the perspectives and needs of communities of color and other  vulnerable populations.15

Procedural Complexity 

The complex application process to receive assistance is a primary concern for many of  FEMA’s programs. Arduous multi-stepped processes to receive aid “allow racial inequities to  enter at multiple points that can accumulate in unintended ways.”16 These complex processes  overwhelm survivors by generating significant burdens via application processes, eligibility  criteria, verification requirements, reapplication processes, and inspection for victims in  marginalized communities.17 

FEMA’s Individual and Households Program (IHP), the most common form of assistance  provided by FEMA, provides an example of the procedural complexity and inequities in the  process. Eligibility requirements for the IHP are strict and prohibitory, excluding renters and  those experiencing homelessness. For households that meet the eligibility requirements,  verifications of “each of the eligibility criteria…insurance settlement amounts… occupancy at  the time of the disaster, and… proof of ownership” are required.18 Due to the destructive nature  of disasters, some survivors have very limited or even no access to the internet, electronically  stored files, physical documents, and communication devices. Verification requirements prove  especially troublesome and inequitable when considering the high rate of heirs’ properties– passed on to family members for generations without formal government-recognized records  of ownership– in communities of color.19 Without the required documents to prove their  homeownership, heirs often find themselves unable to obtain the assistance needed to recover  following an emergency. FEMA has attempted to remediate these inequities that arise from  inflexible verification requirements through a rule change in 2021. This rule change allows  for additional forms of documentation to be used for the verification of homeownership or  occupancy.20 However, even with the rule change in place, there remain concerns that the  application of the rules will not be equitably applied.21  

Even if survivors are aware of the programs, meet the eligibility requirements, and provide the  required verification, challenges in meeting their needs are often not fully met. Recent changes  to the IHP now allow survivors to receive assistance without loan requirements, reducing the  burden on the survivors to incur additional debt.22 While an at-home inspection requirement  remains for certain types of assistance, updated guidelines aim to improve equity by addressing  disparities in access and migrating discrimination in predominately Black and Hispanic  neighborhoods.23 These reforms represent progress but highlight the need for ongoing efforts to  simplify complex procedures that create difficulties for low-income, underserved applicants to  obtain assistance during and after disasters.  

Distributional Discrimination   

Emergency assistance programs aim to help survivors and communities in need to repair,  rebuild, and recover when disaster strikes. With the responsibility to ensure that “the  distribution of supplies, the processing of applications, and other relief and assistance activities  shall be accomplished equitably and impartially, without discrimination,”24 such programs must  focus on delivering equitable outcomes. However, FEMA’s programs have historically failed to  administer aid fairly, exacerbating existing concerns within underserved communities. FEMA’s National Advisory Council (NAC) criticized the inequities in emergency management, noting that  the agency’s programs tend to prioritize and are more accessible to resource-rich communities,  while neglecting those that are under-resourced and underserved. The result is that “through  the entire disaster cycle, communities that have been underserved stay underserved and  thereby suffer needlessly and unjustly.”25 Access discrimination is one of the major challenges  for marginalized and underserved communities. 

Outcome Inequities 

Given the burdens of the aid process and discriminatory distribution, homeowners in vulnerable  communities with unmet needs often accept greater risk following disasters such as “applying  tarps to cover destroyed roofs, remaining in mold-infested homes, and living without access  to functioning utilities.”26 Homeowners and families given insufficient aid may also experience  displacement from their homes and communities. Without other options to meet their needs,  those in disaster-prone areas who are unable to repair or rebuild their homes may turn to FEMA’s Buyout Program, which purchases and demolishes homes to prevent future disaster  expenses. Yet, inequities exist in this program as well. Implementation of the Buyout Program  frequently involves disproportionately purchasing and demolishing Black-owned homes, which  in turn displaces Black households disproportionately.27 

Displacement impacts not only the relocated survivors but the communities as a whole. Once  people move away, the local workforce diminishes, which impacts local businesses and the  community’s economic stability. As business owners begin to struggle financially, they often  struggle to afford improvements that build resilience or repairs to their homes following a disaster. By demolishing households and displacing survivors rather than investing in and  empowering neighborhoods, communities are left vulnerable and weakened. 

The ultimate goal of FEMA disaster support programs is to prioritize resources and programs  for communities and individuals with the greatest need.28 However, for under-resourced  communities impacted by disaster, significant obstacles stand between survivors and the  assistance needed. Such burdens exacerbate financial and structural instability while straining  community health and well-being over time. The procedural complexity, discriminatory  distribution, and consequential inequitable outcomes are inconsistent with FEMA’s equity driven goals and objectives.29 

Political Challenge: Polarization

The modern political climate has been contentious, with greater polarization among the  two major parties and the voters identifying with them. The 2022 U.S. midterm election is  an example of the polarization in elections. Determining which party won a majority in the  House of Representatives was delayed due to the mandatory recounts of multiple races in  several states.30 In the end, the U.S. Senate was controlled by a slim Democratic majority, and  Republicans won the U.S. House of Representatives by a handful of seats.

As Boxell et al. stated, political polarization among Americans grew faster than among  Europeans and residents of other prominent democracies. 31 Within this polarized environment,  political parties have chosen to draw distinct contrasts on almost every policy issue and frame  a narrative of the other party as out of touch with a majority of their voters. The issue of equity  in emergency management has become intertwined with the political polarization vortex of  modern U.S. politics. 

Disaster Relief Fund 

The Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) supports critical interventions, including some of FEMA’s  response, recovery, and mitigation efforts (e.g., providing temporary shelters, food  assistance, and medical services to affected populations), repairing and reconstructing critical  infrastructure (e.g., roads, bridges, and schools), and facilitating educational programs that  prepare communities for future disasters and foster a culture of readiness and resilience.32 For  underserved communities, these services are not just assistance; they are pivotal sources of  funding for programs and services essential in aiding underserved individuals and communities  during disasters and emergencies.33 They represent lifelines, offering pathways to recovery and  stability post-disasters. The DRF stands as a beacon of hope and a tangible representation of  the government’s commitment to uplift all, highlighting the necessity for sustained and ample  funding to meet the increasing demands wrought by emergencies and disasters. 

However, Congress’s failure to fully fund the Disaster Relief Fund has conspicuous ramifications,  predominantly burdening the underserved constituents that members of Congress are sworn to serve. These constituents, often residing in areas with infrastructural vulnerabilities, find  themselves in dire circumstances when disasters strike, lacking the necessary resources to rebuild and recover. 

Vulnerable Populations 

Communities of colors are disproportionately impacted by disasters in the United States.  Research finds that racial minorities and low-income families are more likely than White  communities and higher-income families to live in disaster-prone areas, which often require  substantial emergency management efforts and assistance.34 Many low-income and minority  families are found disproportionately impacted by storms and flooding because of their higher  chance of living in lower-housing-cost, but flood-prone, areas as well as their limited resources  and capacity to respond to and recover from disasters.35 Additionally, mostly-Black, Hispanic, or  Native American census tracts are at a 50% greater risk of wildfire than other census tracts.36 These households, often renters and individuals with limited financial means, may not be able  to afford fire mitigation services and home rebuilding after a wildfire, which makes wildfires  a devastating and irrecoverable disaster for them.37 Communities of color are also more  vulnerable to ecological hazards, toxic wastes, and other disasters and hazards.38 

Emergencies and disasters can also be very challenging for people with disabilities. Individuals  with disabilities are more likely to experience greater disruptions in care, worse adverse health outcomes, and develop new health issues and negative psychological problems than other  people during and after disasters.39 Additionally, because individuals with disabilities usually  have special healthcare needs that may require specific schedules, adaptive equipment,  specialized medication, and additional assistance, they often have difficulties following  instructions and promptly taking protective actions during emergencies.40 Children with  disabilities face even greater risks in emergencies and disasters.41 Families of children with  disabilities are often found underprepared for disasters, unclear about emergency plans, and  short on training and support.42 Moreover, emergency planners and workers may not have  adequate training, facilities such as shelters and hospitals, and transportation to accommodate  the needs of individuals with disabilities.43 

Rural communities are also vulnerable to disasters as they are often economically and socially  disadvantaged and have limited resources to support disaster mitigation and recovery.44 Populations living in rural areas were found to be less likely to take warnings of impending  natural disasters seriously and take action in response to those warnings.45 Moreover, local  governments in rural areas often experience emergency management challenges because of  insufficient funding, lack of training opportunities, poor management of potential resources,  and heavy reliance on agriculture as the main economic base.46 The dispersed population and  inadequate communication networks (e.g., poor telephone systems, limited media coverage, and the lack of broadband access) in rural areas also significantly limit timely communication  and information dissemination, which makes it particularly challenging to execute large  emergency response efforts.47 

Other populations considered vulnerable during emergencies and disasters include children  who are at great risk of dehydration, malnutrition, infectious diseases, and mental disorders;  the elderly who have some level of disabilities, chronic diseases, and limited cognitive and  sensory abilities; pregnant women who need special healthcare, specific nutrition, and other  essential medication and are at high risk of injury, diseases, and death; prisoners who are not  able to evacuate by themselves and have limited access to food, medical care and shelter;  and individuals with language and cultural barriers who have difficulties in understanding  emergency policies and instructions and communicating with service providers and require a  higher level of disaster preparedness and response.48 

When emergency management policies are underfunded, the resultant inadequacy of disaster  relief resources exacerbates pre-existing economic and social disparities, leaving the most  vulnerable populations even more disadvantaged. Moreover, underfunded relief efforts are  invariably characterized by inadequate response times and insufficiencies in essential services,  including access to shelter, food, and medical assistance, a scenario that disproportionately  affects underserved communities. Therefore, it becomes a moral imperative for the Federal Government to eschew partisan politics by ensuring full funding of the Disaster Relief Fund  and exercising oversight that guarantees federal policies facilitate an equitable distribution  of resources that shields all constituents, particularly the historically marginalized and  underserved, from the brunt of disasters. This not only speaks to a commitment to justice and equity but also forms the bedrock of a society that prides itself on the welfare of all its members, irrespective of their socioeconomic backgrounds. 

State Impacts 

Most states in the United States are impacted by disaster events each year. Between 1980 and  2022, the total CPI-adjusted cost related to weather and climate disasters was $2.568 trillion in  the United States, $1.1 trillion of which was incurred between 2013 and 2022. 49 These billion dollar disasters between 1980 and 2022 accounted for 15,821 deaths. In 2022 (see Table 1),  the total CPI-adjusted cost was $175.2 billion, with 474 deaths. An estimated 4 in 10 Americans  were affected by weather-related disasters.50 Hurricane Ian was the most catastrophic disaster  in this period, with an estimated cost of $114 billion, which accounts for 65% of the total  2022 cost. The number of disasters has increased dramatically in the past year. The first three  quarters of 2023 experienced more billion-dollar disasters than any previous year since 1980.51 Experts suggest that the number and cost of disasters will continue to rise because of increased  “exposure (i.e., more assets at risk)” and “vulnerability (i.e., increasing damage due to the  growing intensity of events).” 52 

Table 1 below shows the billion-dollar disaster events and the states impacted by these events  in 2022. Disasters have no partisan preference, impacting states regardless of the majority  party affiliation of their Congressional Delegation. In 2022, a total of 38 states were impacted  by billion-dollar disaster events. Of these states, 22 lean Republican (R), 14 lean Democratic (D),  and two are considered divided. Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and California were the top states in  terms of billion-dollar weather and climate disaster costs since 1980.53 They are also among the  most vulnerable states to future climate-related disasters in the United States.54 Of 38 states  impacted by disasters, 26 states were impacted by multiple disaster events throughout the year.  In 2022, Ohio (R), Texas (R), and Wisconsin(R) were impacted by the five disaster events, and  Alabama (R), Florida (R), Mississippi (R), and Minnesota (D) were impacted by four disasters  throughout the year. 

Additionally, most of the disaster events impacted both states leaning Republican and those  leaning Democratic. For example, the Western/Central Drought and Heat Wave impacted  California (D), Nevada (D), Oregon (D), Texas (R), and Arizona (Divided). The Western Wildfires  impacted California, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington, which lean Democratic, and  Alabama, Idaho, and Montana, which lean Republican. 

These data demonstrate the significant potential damages of future climate disasters on various  states regardless of the political party majority of their congressional delegation. Additionally, they highlight the need for a bipartisan effort in emergency management to address disasters.

Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters  (2023a), https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/billions/events/US/1980-2022?disasters%5b%5d=all-disasters; CNN, Presidential  results: Joe Biden wins election to be the 46th U.S. president, https://www.cnn.com/election/2020/results/president

Implications 

Both social and political challenges reinforce the existing disparities and inequities in  emergency management. In this article, we have sought to emphasize the significance of  ending politicization in emergency management and integrating equity in emergency efforts  to eliminate systemic barriers that have prevented full access to government programs for  years and to better protect vulnerable populations before, during, and after disasters. Through  the discussion on states and vulnerable populations impacted by disasters and the analysis  of current challenges facing emergency management, we hope to inform a bipartisan and  equitable support system for future emergency management practices. 

Promote Bipartisanship 

The U.S. Constitution assigns two major responsibilities to Congress: 1) raise revenue and  allocate funding within the federal budget, and 2) serve as a check and balance to the other two  branches of government. Given these critical responsibilities and the rising inequities revealed  in disasters, it is possible and appropriate for Congress to depoliticize equity in emergency  management and take a bipartisan approach to support historically marginalized and underserved  populations. Despite the different focuses of Republicans and Democrats on disasters and climate  change, members from both parties share similar views by describing the urgency of their needs  and advocating for federal agencies to minimize red tape in disaster recovery, especially for  underserved communities.55 Moreover, throughout Congressional history, both political parties  have found collaborative opportunities, such as putting together bipartisan coalitions, to address  significant problems impacting the country.56 Both parties’ shared values and goals and their  collaboration history indicate the possibility and necessity for bipartisan efforts in emergency  management, especially in integrating equity in emergency practices.   

Promoting equity in emergency management is the responsibility of all elected officials,  regardless of party affiliation. Several key benefits are identified that connect with both parties’  values and policy priorities. Integrating equity into emergency management will reduce the  disproportionate impact of disasters on underserved communities, promote effectiveness and  efficiency within government programs, reduce Federal spending,57 improve the public’s trust in  government, and prepare the nation to address the rising threat of climate change. Instead of creating barriers to progress by politicizing equity, both parties can compete to take credit for the equitable changes made. 

Facilitate Equity in Emergency Management 

In addition to promoting bipartisanship, identifying strategies to integrate equity into  emergency management is critical to reducing and eliminating inequities in disasters. First,  fully understanding who is impacted and how they are impacted in disasters. Disasters  disproportionately impact populations with minority identities, such as African Americans, 

Latinos, People with disabilities, rural communities, pregnant women, prisoners, and  populations with limited English proficiency. While all of these populations are vulnerable to  disasters, their perceptions of disasters and experiences during and after disasters could be very  different. Also, different populations are vulnerable to different disasters. As discussed earlier,  Black, Hispanic, or Native Americans were at higher risk of wildfires than other communities, and Black communities were more likely to be impacted by urban flooding due to inadequate  flood protection measures.58 Furthermore, populations with intersecting identities, for example,  low-income communities of color and immigrants, could experience even more significant  obstacles and adverse outcomes in disasters.59 Thus, understanding their experiences in  different disasters, especially their unique challenges and impacts within their cultural context  and living environment, will be helpful in providing appropriate assistance that meets their needs and helps them better recover after disasters. 

Additionally, involving local stakeholders, especially representatives from the local communities,  in the decision-making process could help identify effective emergency preparedness and  response plans tailored to local populations’ challenges and needs. Community representatives  are familiar with the social and cultural contexts of their communities. They are knowledgeable  about the resources, challenges, and experiences of their community members in disaster  events. Their participation in the decision-making process would help policymakers better  understand the capabilities and actual needs of the local communities and identify effective  ways to support the communities. Also, community members who feel heard, valued, and  understood when included in decision-making help build relationships and trust between  governments and communities.60 While FEMA proposed the whole community approach in  emergency management that recognized the value of including local stakeholders in emergency  actions in 2011, the failure of their programs to provide access to and equitable distribution of  resources raises questions about the impact as well as the diversity of the local representatives  in their emergency efforts.61 

Moreover, it is critical to build an emergency support network where local governments,  small businesses, community agencies, other not-for-profit organizations, and communities  work together to improve equity in emergency assistance outcomes. Integrating equity in  emergency policies and practices is a collective effort that requires collaboration among various  levels of government, different entities, and stakeholders, especially in rural and underserved  communities. FEMA Voluntary Agency Liaisons support partnerships among government,  volunteer groups, faith and community-based agencies, private sector, philanthropic  organizations, and other community partners to help communities prepare for, respond to, and  recover from disasters.62 However, the method to effectively foster and maintain relationships  among these different entities, especially in the long run, remains unclear. Effective models and  strategies for maintaining a sustainable support network system are needed to leverage the  resources and strengths of these various entities to better support local communities before,  during, and after disasters. 

Other strategies that are helpful to integrate equity into emergency management include,  but are not limited to, leading Federal disaster support programs through need/data driven decision-making, using data to frame and explain inequity, reaffirming the role and  responsibility of government to address equity, and offering innovative solutions driven by nongovernmental groups. In general, depoliticization and these strategies will promote equity in  emergency management, and integrating equity in emergency management can support efforts  to educate legislators to mitigate the impact of political attacks. 

Conclusion 

A divided Congress often results in partisan gridlock and delays in approving the federal  budget. However, disasters have no partisan preference. States, regardless of the majority party  affiliation of their Congressional Delegation, are all impacted by various types of disasters. The  increased frequency and impact of disasters, especially on the most vulnerable with limited  resources, requires Congress to set aside the normal partisan bickering and act to prioritize  disaster aid equitably, including much-needed funding for mitigation and resilience-building.  A new, bipartisan framework can be developed that identifies common ground and partisan  reasons for both parties to support the integration of equity in emergency management. 

Bipartisan, equitable emergency management practices require public administrators to take  intentional action to address the policies and programmatic issues embedded in federal disaster  programs. Given the legacy of discriminatory laws, which continue to have lasting impacts  on groups based on now-protected classes, it is incumbent on elected officials to utilize their  essential responsibility of allocating funding to federal agencies and conducting oversight of  programs to ensure resources are equitably distributed. Some members of Congress, including  those influencing federal agency administrators, appear to be overcome with nervousness when  discussing issues of equity. There will continue to be opportunities for the 118th Congress and  future sessions to work in a bipartisan manner. Both Democrat and Republican parties should  come together to make necessary, fundamental changes to emergency management programs  across federal agencies and to provide meaningful funding that reaches historically marginalized  and underserved communities on the frontlines of disaster impacts.

Yali Pang, PhD, serves as the senior research associate of RISE. Her areas of expertise are nonprofit management, social equity, and program evaluation. Her research centers on understanding the impacts of intersecting cultural identities (e.g., race, gender, disability, country origin) among minority populations, including how oppression and discrimination may arise through service provision and how the leadership may impact the equity in program outcomes. Pang’s research has been published in several journals including Disability & Society and Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly. Prior to RISE, Pang worked at the Partnership for People with Disabilities leading research and evaluation on the cultural brokering intervention for culturally diverse families of children with disabilities and served as a project consultant for the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She was also an adjunct professor in the Department of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University. Pang earned her PhD in Public Policy and Administration at Virginia Commonwealth University and received her Master of Science in Corporate Management at Southwest University in China.

