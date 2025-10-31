One Health, One Plan: Embedding Wildlife Conservation and Ecology in Local and State Emergency Management

Download the PDF version of this article here.

Abstract

The purpose of this study is to emphasize the critical importance of integrating wildlife conservation and ecological principles into emergency management practices at the local and state levels in the United States. By shedding light on this often-overlooked area, the study advocates for a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient approach to disaster preparedness, response, and recovery—one that recognizes the inseparable connection between human safety, community resilience, wildlife conservation, and ecological health. This research employed a multi-method approach, including a review of peer-reviewed literature, analysis of ecological disaster case studies, and interviews with subject matter experts in emergency management and ecology. Key findings revealed significant gaps in existing emergency management practices, particularly regarding formalized ecological protections and partnerships with wildlife and environmental organizations. The study confirmed the value of adopting the One Health approach and emphasized the importance of proactive relationships with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to strengthen preparedness, mitigation, and recovery efforts.

Additionally, this research highlighted the necessity of local emergency managers collaborating with state agencies such as the Department of Natural Resources and utilizing resources like the Michigan Natural Features Inventory to inform ecological disaster planning. The outcome of the study demonstrated that integrating ecological considerations into local and state emergency management operations not only enhances community resilience but also protects natural systems vital to long-term planetary health, human health, and conservation of our wildlife population.

Overview

In recent years, the frequency and severity of environmental disasters such as wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and droughts have intensified across the United States. While emergency management agencies at the federal, state, and local levels have worked to strengthen their capacity to protect human life and critical infrastructure, ecological considerations—including the protection of wildlife and preservation of natural ecosystems—have often been marginalized. This ongoing oversight has resulted in secondary environmental crises that exacerbate public health risks, complicate disaster recovery efforts, and jeopardize long-term community resilience. Increasing awareness of the interconnectedness between human, animal, and environmental health, as reflected in global frameworks such as the One Health approach, has prompted a closer examination of how local and state emergency management can more effectively address ecological impacts during disasters.

Historically, emergency management has prioritized the protection of human life, infrastructure, and economic resources during disasters, frequently overlooking the critical role of natural systems and wildlife in sustaining community resilience. The consequences of this oversight are increasingly evident in the displacement of wildlife, disruption of ecosystems, and long-term environmental degradation following events such as wildfires, floods, hurricanes, oil spills, chemical plant explosions, and hazardous material incidents. In some locations, refugia amongst the wildlife population can occur and have minimal effects on their population; however, in areas where this is unlikely, targeted planning and mitigation efforts become essential. With human life and safety naturally prioritized in emergency management, equal consideration must extend to the animal kingdom—from large mammals to often-overlooked species such as amphisbaenians—ensuring that no organism is dismissed in the scale of ecological importance. Neglecting ecological considerations weakens both immediate disaster response and long-term recovery efforts, underscoring the urgent need for more integrated and ecologically informed planning frameworks.

This topic was selected to address the significant gap between emergency management practices and ecological stewardship at the local and state levels. By examining current practices, identifying areas of improvement, and proposing strategies for integrating wildlife conservation into emergency management operations, this study aims to contribute to the development of more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient emergency preparedness and response frameworks. As all disasters and incidents begin and end at the local level, it is local and state emergency managers, along with their communities, who possess the most intimate knowledge of their environment and should serve as the primary source of reliable information and operational awareness.

Several emergency management challenges have contributed to the lack of ecological integration in disaster response planning. These include limited access to ecological expertise within emergency management agencies, the absence of standardized wildlife protection policies for disaster scenarios, and a longstanding emphasis on human-centered disaster response operations. Additionally, disparities in environmental risks between regions, outdated conservation data, and resource limitations at the local level have created significant barriers to implementing consistent, ecologically informed emergency management practices.

To address these issues, this article incorporates a multi-method research strategy. The research process includes a comprehensive review of peer-reviewed academic literature on ecological impacts of disasters and wildlife conservation in emergency management, interviews with multiple subject matter experts in ecology and emergency management, and analysis of local ecological data from state natural resources agencies. The study also draws on real-world disaster case studies to contextualize findings. The goal is to synthesize findings from these sources to identify gaps in current practices and develop actionable recommendations for integrating ecological considerations into emergency management operations.

This article is organized into several key sections. Following this Overview, the Methodology section outlines the research process and resources used. The Results and Findings section presents the outcomes of this research, identifying current gaps in emergency management practices and recommending opportunities for improvement. The Lessons Learned section reflects on the professional and operational insights gained during the research process and proposes future areas of study. Finally, the article concludes with a Summary of key findings and practical recommendations for integrating wildlife conservation and ecological health considerations into local and state emergency management operations.

The purpose of this article is to explore areas in need of improvement in wildlife conservation and ecological considerations within local and state emergency management practices in the United States.

Methodology

This study was conducted through a qualitative review of existing literature, academic articles, government reports, and relevant case studies addressing the relationship between wildlife conservation and emergency management practices in the United States. The primary objective was to identify current gaps in policy and practice at the local and state levels and to explore opportunities for integrating ecological considerations into emergency preparedness, response, and recovery operations.

The research process involved collecting and analyzing academic articles, government reports, and ecological disaster case studies, supplemented by several interviews with subject matter experts in ecology and wildlife conservation. These sources were selected to ensure a balanced perspective between ecological conservation and emergency management leadership practices.

One significant challenge encountered during this research was the limited availability of comprehensive resources explicitly linking wildlife conservation and emergency management, particularly at the local and state levels. Most available literature focuses on federal disaster policy or on conservation as an isolated discipline. This required broadening the scope of reviewed materials to include ecological impact assessments, disaster case studies involving wildlife displacement, and environmental recovery guidelines issued by agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Special consideration was also given to logistical constraints, including limited access to field-based emergency management operations or direct incident after-action reports due to agency confidentiality and security protocols. Despite these limitations, the study gathered sufficient data to identify key findings and propose actionable recommendations for improving ecological integration within local and state emergency management programs.

Results and Findings

The purpose of this study was to explore the areas in need of improvement in wildlife conservation and ecological considerations within local and state emergency management practices in the United States. The goal was to determine whether existing emergency management policies and procedures effectively address ecological impacts during disasters and to identify opportunities to better integrate wildlife conservation efforts into emergency management operations.

The results of this study validated the purpose statement. A review of available literature, case studies, and expert insights confirmed that most emergency management programs, particularly at the local and state levels, lack formalized practices for incorporating ecological systems and animal population considerations into disaster planning and response. While some federal agencies, such as FEMA, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), include environmental considerations in major disaster recovery operations, these practices are rarely adopted at smaller scales or within municipal and county emergency management offices.

The research also revealed several practical mitigation strategies and frameworks that could enhance emergency preparedness and response outcomes by simultaneously addressing human and animal welfare. Through a subject matter expert interview, strategies were identified that emphasized using the same protective measures for both people and wildlife. Allen Burton, Professor of Ecology at the University of Michigan, explained, “Use the same concerns you have for people and turn them towards animals. Thin out brush, put in fire breaks, maintain the riparian zone, etc. Do this and you will have a double impact and help animals alongside humans” (A. R. Sweatman & A. Burton, personal communication, February 5, 2025). These findings reinforce the interconnectedness of ecological health and community resilience during disasters.

Additionally, the study highlighted the significance of adopting the One Health approach, which “recognizes that the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants, and the wider environment (including ecosystems) are closely linked and interdependent” (World Health Organization, n.d.). Disaster impacts rarely occur in isolation; events affecting the human population are likely to have cascading consequences for animal populations and the surrounding environment. Case studies on post-wildfire wildlife displacement events and water contamination following flood incidents demonstrated clear relationships between disaster effects on human populations and subsequent harm to animal habitats and ecosystems.

The devastating environmental impacts of historical disasters further emphasize the need for wildlife and ecological support at the local and state levels. As Haddow, Bullock, and Coppola (2008) noted in the textbook Introduction to Emergency Management – Third Edition, “Breton National Wildlife Refuge, one of 16 wildlife refuges damaged by the storm (Hurricane Katrina), lost over half of its area. Much of this land lost served as breeding grounds for marine mammals, reptiles, birds, and fish.” This devastation illustrates how hurricanes severely impact both human communities and natural ecosystems. Hurricane Katrina served as a pivotal example underscoring the importance of having established relationships with partnering agencies and pre-developed plans in place before disaster strikes. While you cannot entirely mitigate or prevent major damage and loss from catastrophic events like Hurricane Katrina in August 2005, emergency managers can establish foundational plans, relationships, and connections with subject matter experts in wildlife conservation and ecological health well before a disaster occurs. These pre-existing networks allow for more coordinated, informed responses that consider both human safety and environmental integrity in the aftermath.

Furthermore, effective environmental stewardship cannot be confined to designated protected areas alone. As Sinclair, Fryxell, and Caughley (2006) explain, “Legislation is the main means by which conservation is advanced outside reserves” (p. 499). This highlights the critical role of local policies and land-use regulations in supporting species not housed in formal parks. Emergency managers can collaborate with zoning boards, municipal governments, and community conservation groups to establish habitat protections and post-disaster ecological restoration projects within populated or multi-use lands. These types of initiatives represent opportunities for municipalities to participate directly in long-term ecological recovery and risk reduction, further embedding conservation into emergency management frameworks.

Local and state emergency managers can help implement the One Health approach by engaging with regional DNR representatives, who can offer location-specific recommendations for wildlife and habitat preservation. In Michigan, for example, Michigan State University maintains a public resource—the Michigan Natural Features Inventory—which provides regularly updated lists of Endangered, Threatened, Extirpated, and Special Concern species within the state (Michigan Natural Features Inventory, n.d.). These species lists serve as essential planning tools for identifying ecological vulnerabilities during emergency management operations. Notably, the most recent update to Michigan’s protected species list in 2023 resulted in 71 species being uplisted to a higher risk status and 53 species being downlisted due to improved population or habitat conditions. The total number of animal and plant species on Michigan’s list currently stands at 202. These fluctuations in conservation status underscore the importance of maintaining up-to-date ecological data and incorporating it into emergency management plans and mitigation efforts.

These findings confirm that although opportunities exist for integrating ecological considerations into emergency management, systemic gaps in policy, training, and operational planning continue to hinder consistent implementation. The causal link appears to be a combination of limited ecological expertise within emergency management agencies and the traditional human-centered focus of disaster response operations. By adopting multi-benefit mitigation practices, legislative advocacy, and frameworks such as One Health, emergency managers could enhance resilience outcomes for both human and ecological communities affected by disasters.

Lessons Learned

This research project successfully achieved its purpose: to assess how wildlife conservation and ecology can be better integrated into local and state emergency management. Through an extensive literature review, interviews with subject matter experts, and analysis of disaster case studies, it became clear that significant gaps exist in how ecological systems are addressed before, during, and after incidents at the local and state level. The initial purpose statement was validated, confirming that this is an underexplored but critical aspect of emergency management.

On a professional level, this research significantly expanded this author’s personal emergency management knowledge, particularly in the areas of environmental systems and conservation practices. It emphasized the importance of recognizing non-traditional stakeholders, such as wildlife conservationists, ecologists, and NGOs, as essential contributors to disaster preparedness and recovery. It also reinforced the leadership skill of fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, encouraging emergency managers to proactively build these relationships before incidents occur.

Another critical lesson from this research is the importance of establishing relationships with NGOs before incidents happen. NGOs specializing in wildlife rescue, habitat conservation, environmental health, and animal welfare bring vital expertise and resources that many local and state emergency management offices lack internally. By establishing these relationships proactively, emergency managers can enhance their capabilities across the five National Preparedness Goal mission areas: prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery (Federal Emergency Management Agency, n.d.). These partnerships not only support situational awareness and informed decision making but also contribute to comprehensive recovery strategies that safeguard both human and environmental assets. Sherry MacKinnon, Wildlife Ecologist with the Department of Natural Resources, says it perfectly: “learning from all of those other disasters or incidents and doing an after-action review on what could have been done better, is the best way to make a difference moving forward” (A. R. Sweatman & S. MacKinnon, personal communication, April 9, 2025).

The impact on the broader emergency management profession, while currently limited, holds considerable potential. The project highlighted a clear need for formal guidance and policy development regarding ecological considerations at the local and state levels. While some federal frameworks reference environmental protection, localized plans and operational checklists often lack these components. As a result, this research could serve as a foundational resource for agencies seeking to expand their whole-community preparedness strategies.

For future work, several recommendations emerged:

Develop local ecological disaster response frameworks tailored to local species and habitat risks. Encourage state and local emergency management offices to partner with and establish healthy relationships with their Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan Natural Features Inventory (MNFI), and local conservation NGOs to establish collaborative response protocols. Promote inclusion of One Health principles in emergency management training programs to broaden practitioners’ understanding of interconnected human, animal, and environmental health systems. Integrate ecological subject matter experts into Local Emergency Planning Committees (LEPCs) and disaster recovery task forces.

Lastly, this article underscores important implications for the whole community approach to emergency management. Protecting ecological systems safeguards not only animal life but also human well-being and community resilience. A more holistic preparedness and recovery process benefits all living systems, reinforcing that emergency management is inherently interconnected with the health of the environment.

Summary

The purpose of this study is to emphasize the critical importance of integrating wildlife conservation and ecological principles into emergency management practices at the local and state levels in the United States. By shedding light on this often-overlooked area, the study advocates for a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient approach to disaster preparedness, response, and recovery—one that recognizes the inseparable connection between human safety, community resilience, and ecological health.

This research identified persistent gaps in the incorporation of ecological systems into emergency management operations, particularly at the local and state levels. Key findings demonstrated that while some federal agencies include environmental protections in major disaster operations, localized emergency plans often lack formalized ecological components. Interviews with subject matter experts reinforced that simple mitigation practices benefiting human safety—such as brush thinning, riparian zone management, and controlled fire breaks—can also safeguard wildlife, creating dual-benefit strategies.

Additionally, the study highlighted the value of the One Health framework, which recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. Case studies on disasters like Hurricane Katrina and wildfire displacement incidents illustrated the cascading consequences of ecological neglect, further emphasizing the importance of integrating ecological subject matter experts into emergency planning and response teams.

Transitioning from these findings, the article outlined actionable recommendations for bridging this gap. These include developing local ecological disaster frameworks, formalizing partnerships with state natural resources agencies and NGOs, incorporating One Health principles into emergency management training, and updating ecological data resources for more informed planning.

In conclusion, this study underscores that emergency management cannot fully safeguard community resilience without considering the ecosystems and species it impacts. Integrating ecological health into emergency operations represents not just an opportunity but a necessity for building truly sustainable, whole-community disaster resilience.

