Welcome from the Editors: Pracademic Affairs, 5th Edition 

Dear Readers, Colleagues, and Fellow Pracademics,

It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we welcome you to the 5th edition of Pracademic Affairs. This eJournal is dedicated to bridging the critical gap between academic inquiry and real-world emergency management and homeland security practice. As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on our journey since the first issue in 2021: from a bold collaboration between the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security to our new home with Homeland Security Today. We have become a dynamic platform where scholars, practitioners, and policymakers come together to address tomorrow’s threats today.

This edition arrives at a pivotal moment both in the United States and around the world. Our contributors again offer actionable insights. We have selected peer-reviewed articles that embody the pracademic approach: research grounded in real-world practice, designed to inform decision making in high-pressure situations.

In this issue, we highlight our authors’ innovative work, including:

In addition, our contributors explore:

We sincerely thank our authors, reviewers, and the Homeland Security Today team for making this edition possible. Your efforts remind us why Pracademic Affairs is essential: in a field where theory meets crisis, we don’t just publish articles, we prepare leaders to act.

As always, we welcome submissions for future editions. Our next call for articles will open in the new year. Share your pracademic insights at [email protected]. Follow us at https://www.hstoday.us/pracademics/ for updates.

Remain vigilant, keep learning, and stay connected!

Warm regards,

Prof. Meg McPherson and Dr. Michael Wallace

Co-Editors-in-Chief, Pracademic Affairs