76.7 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Pracademic Journal 2023

Incorporating Disability, Accessibility, and Functional Needs Populations in Hospital Emergency Planning: A New York City Case

Rosemary McDonnell

Abstract 

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the disparities in emergency and healthcare planning  for vulnerable populations which will influence current and future resiliency initiatives for  years to come. While all populations are susceptible to certain hazards that may expose  their vulnerabilities in a disaster, populations with no or limited English proficiency,  sight limitations, and hearing limitations are especially at risk due to communication and  language barriers that they consistently experience. This essay builds off of a study that  examined the influence a vulnerability might have on the extent of resources and support  that populations who possess these vulnerabilities may receive in terms of emergency  preparedness and response in a New York City hospital setting. It will examine best  practices for incorporating these at-risk populations into all-hazard emergency plans. It  will also examine how healthcare facilities can utilize resources, training, and personnel to  support these plans. 

Introduction 

Vulnerable populations in healthcare facilities require specialized planning and more  involved assistance regarding their personal preparedness and response activities during  an emergency. Those with hearing, visual, and language impairments have unique  communication, transportation, evacuation, and sheltering needs that must be planned for  in advance. If hospitals do not devote attention to these areas, specifically and separately,  for each of the three vulnerable populations mentioned, then it can be assumed that their  emergency plans for preparedness and response are not sufficient to address the needs  of these populations in an emergency. This essay seeks to explore the gap in healthcare  emergency planning that exists when considering Disability, Access, and Functional Needs  (DAFN) populations. Its objective is to explore one hospital’s attempt at bridging this gap and  enhancing the sufficiency of emergency planning for DAFN populations in their care, with the  hopes of providing guidance for other healthcare organizations who are considering how they  can best create a truly inclusive and accessible crisis management program. 

Background of the Problem 

Typically, the most vulnerable populations are those whose needs for increased assistance are  not sufficiently considered in the planning of local response and relief organizations.1 During  emergencies, for example, real-time evacuation information is not generally provided to people  with no or limited English proficiency, the hearing and visually impaired, and other special  needs groups, and their needs are generally not adequately addressed in most emergency  operations plans.2 In the wake of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, which showed that language  barriers in evacuation messages were a problem, the states bordering the Gulf of Mexico began  revising their emergency plans and procedures to be more inclusive and specifically address  communicating evacuation information in multiple languages to meet the needs of a growing  diverse population.3 These examples illustrate a pattern of inadequate planning for the needs  of these vulnerable populations before disaster strikes and then scrambling to meet their needs  after the disaster has occurred. While an all-hazards approach to emergency preparedness is an  acceptable form of addressing the general needs of the population, regardless of vulnerability  status, each approach needs to address specifically what modifications need to be made to  meet the needs of each at-risk population that a healthcare entity may serve. 

Legal Requirements 

To properly define what level of emergency planning for vulnerable populations is deemed  sufficient in hospitals, I reviewed the expectations from regulatory agencies and the law.  Following the aftermath and unequal relief efforts of Hurricane Katrina, reforms to the Stafford  Act were made to ensure that socioeconomic status was not a basis for discrimination in  response and relief efforts following a disaster, and substantial improvements were made to  ensure that the nondiscrimination mandate was more expansive and inclusive of all types of  vulnerable populations. Hospitals should be mirroring the efforts of FEMA in their emergency  response planning activities at their facilities. The disproportionate harm suffered by those  already disadvantaged provides special reasons for concern about their plight in disasters.4 By  following the guidelines set forth by the Stafford Act nondiscrimination mandate, hospitals  can ensure that their emergency planning efforts ensure the provision of specialized care and  attention to their most vulnerable patient populations in order to avoid any unnecessary and  discriminatory harm to their lives or safety.  

Regulatory Requirements  

In terms of regulatory requirements, hospitals are guided by principles, rules, and standards  from various accrediting bodies. The most prevalent accreditor guiding most hospitals and  healthcare facilities is the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS accreditation  is necessary for a hospital to be certified as a Medicare and/or Medicaid hospital provider.  Currently, the CMS Emergency Preparedness Rule §484.102(a)(3) that addresses this subject reads as follows:“[ The [facility] must develop and maintain an emergency preparedness plan  that must be reviewed, and updated at least annually. The plan must do the following:] (3)  Address [patient/client] population, including, but not limited to, persons at-risk; the type of  services the [facility] has the ability to provide in an emergency; and continuity of operations,  including delegations of authority and succession plans.”5 As seen in this Rule, the requirements  for healthcare facilities are vague in terms of immediate emergency planning actions to take  when planning for at-risk populations. The Joint Commission offers a bit more specification, in  terms of actionable requirements for healthcare facilities, in their standards for this subject:  Standard EM 12.01.01, EP 2: “The hospital’s emergency operations plan identifies the patient  population(s) that it will serve, including at-risk populations, and the types of services it  would have the ability to provide in an emergency or disaster event. Note: At-risk populations  such as the elderly, dialysis patients, or persons with physical or mental disabilities may have  additional needs to be addressed during an emergency or disaster incident, such as medical  care, communication, transportation, supervision, and maintaining independence.”6 As seen in  this Rule, the requirements for healthcare facilities are vague in terms of immediate emergency  planning actions to take when planning for at-risk populations. The need for more granular  language in these standards is apparent, as well as the need for more specific language  regarding how these regulations should be met by healthcare facility emergency planners in all  areas of communication, resources and assets, safety and security, staff responsibilities, utility  management, and patient care needs. 

Distinctive Emergency Preparedness and  Response Planning Needs of Vulnerable  Populations in Healthcare 

Many studies have been beneficial in promoting the need for modifying all-hazards plans to  specifically mention how an organization will address the needs of vulnerable populations,  separating specific sub-groups based on their vulnerability characteristics. In a post-2005  hurricane season analysis, it was shown that combining groups too broadly translates into  imprecise planning and, as a result, emergency response failures.7 One study of vulnerable  populations in hospital and healthcare emergency preparedness planning suggested that  medical and public health preparedness organizations, particularly hospitals, are not  currently identifying the most vulnerable populations, their locations, and the number of  people included as a first step in the assessment process. In addition, they are not extending  this assessment to include engaging with service populations to understand critical health  delivery barriers and opportunities for disaster planning.8 In a study on vulnerability and  unmet healthcare needs, researchers chose to operationalize the concept of vulnerability  using profiles that account for multiple risk factors that are associated with access to care.  This study further demonstrates that a substantial proportion of U.S. adults (about one in  five) has multiple risk factors for unmet health care needs and that these risk factors create  up to five-fold differences in rates of unmet needs (e.g., delayed medical care) between the  highest and lowest profiles, regardless of race/ethnicity.9 The literature shows a consensus on the need to define and address the varying risk factors and vulnerability characteristics  of separate populations to account for their healthcare and emergency planning needs,  but studies differed in their approaches to providing frameworks for improvement. While  one study proposed a function-based framework built on five essential function-based  needs (communication, medical needs, maintaining functional independence, supervision,  and transportation),10 another study suggested an integrated healthcare and public health  preparedness framework that incorporates the need for integration across the healthcare  sector necessary for reducing individual and cultural vulnerabilities (representing both a  bottom-up and top-down approach).11 Regardless of the framework chosen, if the unique  considerations that need to be made for vulnerable populations remain unaddressed in  hospitals, the effects could be debilitating to the entire healthcare system. 

New York City Hospitals 

Various hospitals throughout New York City participated in a 2023 dissertation study  that measured their sufficiency of emergency planning for vulnerable populations with  communication barriers (limited English proficiency, sight limitations, and/or hearing  limitations). This mixed-methods study, which used survey and interview tools to gather  information from NYC hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinators (EPCs), found that  there is a relationship between the vulnerability status of an individual or population with  communication barriers and their ability to receive sufficient planning for emergency  preparedness and response planning in New York City hospital facilities.12 This is displayed  in Table 1 and Figure 1 below. It also found that there is a relationship between the  vulnerability type of a population with communication barriers (i.e., no or limited English  proficiency, sight limitations, and/or hearing limitations) and their ability to receive  sufficient emergency planning from hospital facilities. Most planning efforts seemed to  focus on limited English proficiency populations, with limited hearing populations receiving  less attention or sufficient planning, and individuals with limited sight receiving even  less. While describing the practical implications of this study, the researcher pointed out  a lack of specificity in regulatory standards, a lack of guidance on how exactly to address  this issue, and a lack of intentional focus placed on emergency planning for vulnerable  populations in healthcare settings from regulatory agencies, public health agencies,  healthcare coalitions, and healthcare associations.

Figure 1: Bar Chart Displaying Mean Total Emergency Planning Sufficiency Scores from Survey for Each Variable

Practical Solutions and Application: A Hospital Case Study 

While adequately addressing this issue may require a multifaceted approach from several  levels of government and public health, healthcare facilities can still evaluate their  specific hospital’s level of sufficiency of emergency planning for vulnerable populations  with communication barriers. Additionally, they can explore the demographics of these  populations, assess the applicability and feasibility of solutions and enhancements to this  planning approach, and advocate for support and collaboration/partnerships to address  this issue. A reoccurring theme in many interview responses amongst EPCs was that the  response during emergencies for these vulnerable populations was thought to be more of a  patient care issue than an emergency management responsibility.13 Given this connection,  it is apparent that any patient care issue or inability of the hospital to provide sufficient  patient care (especially during an emergency) should be considered a high-priority issue  that should be addressed, supported, and given the necessary resources to ameliorate.  It is paramount that EPCs and hospital Emergency Management Departments serve as  advocates for these populations in terms of their right to receive proper and sufficient pre planning for emergencies.  

Importance of Stakeholder Engagement 

It is equally important that this planning not be done in a silo, but as a multi-disciplinary  planning group. As mentioned in several interview responses, hospitals could form a  Vulnerable Populations Subcommittee of their Emergency Management Committee  tasked with the mission of enhancing and addressing the disparities in their emergency  planning for vulnerable populations. EPCs should work to build a support network within  the hospital and/or Health System that also advocates for and/or is involved in patient  care for these populations (e.g., Social Work, Case Management, ADA offices, Language  Access, Deaf Health Services, Guest/Patient Experience, etc.) as well as those involved in  emergency planning for the general population, all of whom should share common goals,  interests, and hurdles to overcome when it comes to this topic. The author of this study  applied this suggestion at the hospital where she served as the EPC, Northwell Health  System’s North Shore University Hospital located in Manhasset, NY. By creating and building  this support network within the hospital and health system which also served as advocates  for/are involved in patient care for these populations, the hospital was able to examine  deeply how it incorporated disability, accessibility, and functional needs populations into its  emergency planning.

Justification 

To justify the time and personnel that were dedicated to this Subcommittee’s work, the  EPC first used regulatory standards from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services and  The Joint Commission that specifically mentioned vulnerable populations in the scope  of hospital emergency planning. A review of this guidance made it clear that it is the  hospital’s responsibility to determine how they will best meet the criteria for emergency  planning for vulnerable populations. These regulations, however, indicate that specialized  planning needs to be conducted and vulnerable populations need to be defined and  differentiated in emergency plans. Second, the EPC performed an audit of the hospital’s  current emergency plans that incorporated vulnerable populations. They found that there  was no specific mention of vulnerable populations with no or limited English proficiency,  limited sight, or limited hearing in the hospital’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) or any  of the annexes (including the Crisis Communication Plan). The EOP very vaguely mentioned  vulnerable populations, but it did not differentiate them or specify exactly how the hospital  would address their unique needs in an emergency. Other findings included the hospital not  incorporating vulnerable populations into their emergency training (e.g., evacuation, active  shooter, etc.), not having a specific position in the emergency organizational structure (e.g.,  Hospital Incident Command System) with duties assigned on their job action sheet specific to  addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, and not incorporating vulnerable populations  into emergency drills or exercises.  

Benefits 

Lastly, the EPC attempted to justify the formation of the subcommittee by describing its benefits  to the hospital, health system, and community. This subcommittee could help the hospital to  accomplish the following.  

  • Better fulfill regulatory standards by showing CMS and The Joint Commission that we  formed a dedicated group to address this issue to better satisfy the requirements of their  new standards on vulnerable populations (released July 2022). 
  • Better serve our hospital’s mission by supporting our organizational mission to serve all of  our patient populations with exemplary and compassionate care by showing that we are  dedicated to every type of patient population, including those that are minorities and may  be particularly at-risk. 
  • Reduce risk. By addressing the gaps in our planning for vulnerable populations, we will be  reducing the risk we face of not properly addressing their needs in an actual emergency  event. For example, if we had an influx of limited English proficiency patients and weren’t  able to communicate with them properly, their care could be compromised. 
  • Enhance our relationship with the community. The relationships we have with the various  vulnerable populations which we serve in our community would be strengthened by  forming focus groups to inform our subcommittee. The community will become more  involved in our emergency and resiliency planning efforts, and they will feel more valued if  our hospital takes their unique needs into account in a proactive and considerate manner.
  • Enhance our reputation. By exceeding the requirements of regulatory standards and the  practices of other hospitals in our region, we would set an example for providing the highest  level of care in our emergency operations for every kind of at-risk population we may serve. 

Practical Application 

After the Vulnerable Populations Subcommittee was approved by hospital leadership  and the EPC determined what units and departments from both the hospital and health  system level should be involved, we held a kickoff meeting to provide an overview of the  mission, goals, purpose, and format of the initiative. The subcommittee chose to start with  addressing the needs of three pilot populations (limited English proficiency, limited sight,  and limited hearing), as they all share the common characteristic of having communication  barriers and requiring specialized forms of communication, especially in emergencies. The  subcommittee approved addressing the needs of these three pilot populations first, and  then moving on to other populations (e.g., cognitive impairments, mobility issues, etc.)  when deemed appropriate. The subcommittee performed an assessment of their current  level of sufficiency of emergency planning for these three populations by completing  the survey referenced in Table 1 and Figure 1 above.14 By completing this survey, the  hospital evaluated their emergency plans for these populations in each of the six areas  that the Joint Commission deems critical to evaluate in an emergency activation, exposing  any gaps in these areas which served as the basis for the goals and objectives of the  subcommittee. To create an organized approach that was informed by regulatory standards,  the subsequent meetings that were conducted each addressed one of the six areas that  The Joint Commission deems critical to evaluate in an emergency activation (in the scope of  vulnerable populations and their unique needs):  

  • communication 
  • resources and assets 
  • safety and security 
  • staff responsibilities 
  • utility management 
  • patient care needs 

Each of these six meetings was helpful in evaluating what the hospital is currently doing  in these areas to account for populations with a disability, accessibility, and functional  needs within the hospital. They also provided a forum for the group to discuss how to  enhance these areas in the scope of emergency planning. After each meeting, action  items were consistently added to an overall “Vulnerable Populations Incident Action Plan  (IAP)” , which is continuously being updated. These informed the hospital’s strategic  goals for enhancing equity and inclusion in resiliency planning for at-risk populations.  This subcommittee meets at least quarterly and reports back to the hospital’s Emergency  Management Committee on its progress in completing items on the IAP. 

Subcommittee Progress 

The NSUH Vulnerable Populations Subcommittee made significant progress over the course  of a few months in terms of both gathering relevant data and information to inform future  decisions regarding emergency planning for disability, accessibility, and functional needs  populations in the hospital, as well as in terms of laying the groundwork for initiatives  that will eventually be proposed to focus groups within the community representing these  populations themselves. One of the first action items completed was gathering the most  recent annual demographic data for limited English proficiency, limited sight, and limited  hearing patients that were admitted to the hospital. These demographics are not typically  evaluated by the EPC, and therefore, some of the data are difficult to attain. Once received,  however, the data informed the Subcommittee’s future initiatives and planning efforts. For  example, the preferred language data was useful in determining which languages should be  chosen to display emergency notifications on the hospital’s digital signage in common areas.  Attempting to gather this demographic data also opened up a conversation regarding how we  could better document disability, accessibility, and functional needs in the patient’s electronic  medical record (EMR) so that these patients could be more accurately identified, tracked, and  reported to the hospital’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) when activated.  

An action item that the hospital completed in the area of resources and assets was creating  a master inventory of all of the devices, equipment, and methods that the hospital utilizes  for translation services. These included, but were not limited to, iPad/VRI devices/Rovers on  wheels, TTY devices, Dual handset phones, Language Line app downloads, Pocket talkers,  etc. Creating this inventory allowed the subcommittee to propose purchasing extra devices  to be stored in the EOC, and it allowed the hospital to be able to quickly pull these devices  from other areas/units in the event of a mass casualty incident (MCI) where the hospital was  to experience a patient surge of populations with communications barriers. This was a low cost solution that the hospital utilized to enhance its planning for disability, accessibility, and  functional needs populations while still incorporating them into the MCI planning process and  ensuring communications can be maintained under stressful circumstances. 

In the area of staff responsibilities, the hospital created an “Accessibility Officer” position  to serve in the Incident Command Structure. The mission of the Accessibility Officer is  to ensure that the needs of the disability, accessibility, and functional needs populations  the hospital serves are being met before, during, and after any emergency activation by  identifying and locating them, eliciting feedback regarding their needs, meeting their  needs by engaging a multidisciplinary team, and reporting information back to the Incident  Command Team in the EOC. The Accessibility Officer serves under the Incident Command  Staff. This position is activated for every ICS activation, and they report directly to the  Incident Commander. This placement recognizes the Accessibility Officer’s key role as an  active part in every incident response and integrates issues that pertain to patients, staff,  visitors, and other hospital constituents with access and functional needs. Much of the  Accessibility Officer’s work involves outreach to departments/organizations that directly  provide services and/or advocate for their specialized needs in the scope of patient care, but they may also work with community organizations such as independent living centers,  regional centers, and/or local disability providers to support the integration of individuals  with access and functional needs. 

Subcommittee Prioritized Goals 

The subcommittee has many prioritized goals from the IAP that require eliciting feedback and  participation from trusted community partners to accomplish. One of these goals is to incorporate  limited English proficiency, limited sight, and limited hearing actors into a full-scale MCI exercise.  It is important to not just use actors that are simulating having these disabilities, accessibility,  and functional needs, but to have members of those respective DAFN communities participate  in the exercise and provide feedback. Using actors who are playing individuals with disability,  accessibility, and/or functional needs can distort issues related to the target population. It is  always best to use individuals with disabilities and others with access and functional needs in  exercises and drills. The hospital has many pre-existing relationships with Community-Based  Organizations that represent these populations from which they can request participants.  

An action item that the hospital plans to prioritize in the area of patient care needs is  developing signage to place outside of the patient room and/or above the patient bed to  identify these patients as having disability, accessibility, and/or functional needs, especially  for those with communication barriers. For no-notice emergencies that immediately affect  life and/or safety (e.g., active shooter), staff may need to be able to quickly and efficiently  identify that certain patients may need communication assistance and may not have been  able to understand the emergency notification announced overhead. The hospital created  an icon system to place outside the patient door, as well as a sign to place above the  patient’s bed with more details as to their specific disability, accessibility, and/or functional  needs. This signage is still being approved by the Legal Department for the Health System,  but it will also need to be formed into a policy/procedure for clinical staff to follow.  Incorporating this into the hospital’s day-to-day care practices will ensure that it will not be  forgotten in emergencies. Once the signage and policy are formed, it will be rolled out to  patient care services staff in various formats, including huddles, safety rounds, orientation,  care councils, etc. Processes and services for accommodating vulnerable populations should  be hardwired into daily patient care practices so that they are second nature for staff  during an emergency activation. 

In terms of the area of communication, for no-notice emergencies that immediately affect  life and/or safety (e.g., active shooter), staff also may be unable to use their traditional  methods of translation to communicate with patients. In an active shooter situation, for  example, staff may be unable to enter the patient room with a translation device if they  are barricading themselves in safety. In these instances, the hospital felt it was important  to pursue a crisis communications solution that could reach vulnerable populations with  communication barriers and integrate with our mass notification system. The hospital  must send mass notifications from one trusted source during an emergency so that the  messaging is consistent and accurate across all platforms. Digital signage in the patient rooms (e.g., tv screens)allows for messages to be displayed in large format text (for limited sight  populations), visually (for limited hearing populations), and in different languages (for limited  English proficiency populations). Unfortunately, this integration is a costly solution that  involves working with the mass notification vendor to solve it. Regardless, it is an ongoing  initiative that is gaining the support of leadership to pursue and implement. 

In terms of the area of utilities, the subcommittee evaluated the hospital’s life safety  equipment to ensure that visual icons were used to display pictures of devices, such as  fire extinguishers, on signs above where they are located; to ensure that all elevators had  emergency signaling devices for populations with hearing limitations and telephones to  accommodate for populations with limited sight (i.e., Braille signage); and to ensure that  the hospital’s fire and emergency alarm systems have regularly tested directional sound  capabilities (audible signals that lead people to safety in a way that conventional alarms  cannot, by communicating the location of exits using broadband noise) or similar features  to accommodate for populations with sight limitations. In terms of the area of safety and  security, the subcommittee evaluated to ensure that the hospital had illuminated exit and  directional signage installed in areas of no- to low-light to assist populations with hearing  limitations; to ensure that fire alarms, smoke alarms, and pull stations were integrated  with devices that have strobe lights; and to ensure that safety plans and training (e.g., fire,  evacuation, etc.) mention vulnerable populations with sight, hearing, or language barriers.  

Lastly, after evaluating the lack of incorporation of vulnerable populations into the hospital’s  written emergency plans, the subcommittee decided that it would be best to create a  separate disability, accessibility, and functional needs population annex of the hospital  Emergency Operations Plan (EOP). While this annex will be referenced in both the main EOP  and accompanying annexes (e.g., evacuation, active shooter, etc.), the subcommittee felt it  was important to have one encompassing document that described each population, their  needs and/or modifications, and how the hospital plans to accommodate them in an all hazards approach. By focusing more on the needs, as opposed to the hazard, this plan will  have sections dedicated to the evaluations and improvements the subcommittee has made  and continues to work on. To mirror the structure of the subcommittee, the plan will be  separated into six sections, each representing the six areas that The Joint Commission deems  critical to evaluate in an emergency activation (in the scope of vulnerable populations and  their unique needs): (1) communication, (2) resources and assets, (3) safety and security, (4)  staff responsibilities, (5) utility management, and (6) patient care needs.  

As an appendix to this DAFN Annex of the EOP, the subcommittee plans to form a Vulnerable  Population Interaction reference guide that will describe how to properly communicate/ interact with vulnerable populations with communication barriers. For example, for limited sight populations, staff should announce their presence, speak out, state the nature of the  emergency, and then enter the area. They should also avoid shouting and speak directly to  the individual. For limited hearing populations, staff should establish eye contact with the  individual, not with the interpreter or “buddy” if one is present. Also, once the individual  is in a safe location, they should offer a pencil and paper for written communication if no  interpreter or “buddy” is present. This guide can be formatted to one page and distributed to each unit/department to place in their unit-specific EOP. It can also be used as a just-in-time  training tool for staff to promote mindfulness and consideration if they happen to interact  with a member of the DAFN community during a stressful emergency. Before both this annex  and most of these action items are finalized, the subcommittee plans to conduct focus groups  with individuals from the specific disability, accessibility, and functional needs communities  that we serve to ensure that we are incorporating them into the planning process and giving  them a seat at the table. 

Conclusion 

Through the work of this subcommittee, it became apparent that disaster planning for  disability, access, and functional needs populations in hospitals is a multifaceted issue  that requires input, guidance, and involvement from stakeholders outside of emergency  management. Engaging stakeholders who interact with these populations and plan for them  regarding other services in a daily care setting provided the necessary insight and perspectives  from subject-matter experts. However, other departments/units not necessarily familiar with  these populations still had very helpful perspectives in terms of how they may meaningfully  interact with them in emergencies (e.g., Security, Environmental Services, Patient Transport,  etc.). However, even with subject matter experts at the table, it was increasingly difficult for  the subcommittee to evaluate current practices without having a comprehensive guidance  document or compilation of best practices for hospital emergency planning for disability,  access, and functional needs populations. Public health agencies, healthcare coalitions, and  healthcare associations should place a more intentional focus on ensuring hospitals and other  healthcare facilities are aware of the risk to these vulnerable populations if their needs are  not addressed in emergency and resiliency planning. It would be helpful if they could guide us  in terms of how to best address this issue with a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach.  The subcommittee also learned that while it was helpful to engage a wide array of emergency  management and public health entities when developing and testing guidance, it was most  important that the planning process engages the vulnerable populations for which the  planning is being conducted. Disability, access, and functional needs populations are experts  when it comes to their individual and personal needs, and the emergency planning process  should be conducted with them, not just for them. Individually, hospitals can better tailor  their efforts to make their procedures and practice more inclusive and resilient for patients  with disability, accessibility, and functional needs. While it might require them to intentionally  dedicate their own time and resources to the issue, it would be most beneficial to build a  team that can support the initiative and be committed to setting priorities for planning and  engaging stakeholders to advise, implement, and test the hospital’s emergency planning  capabilities. It takes one person to stand up and advocate for this issue, but it takes a whole community approach to address it sufficiently.

Notes 

  1. B.E. Flanagan et al. “A Social Vulnerability Index for Disaster Management,” Journal of Homeland Security  and Emergency Management, 8(1), (2011) 3rd ser. doi:10.2202/1547-7355.1792, Page 3. 
  2. U.S. Department of Transportation, Catastrophic Hurricane Evacuation Plan Evaluation, A Report to Congress, Retrieved  from: https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/reports/hurricanevacuation/rtc_chep_eval.pdf, (2006) Page 4-26. 
  3. U.S. Department of Transportation, (2006b), Catastrophic Hurricane Evacuation Plan Evaluation, A Report to Congress,  Retrieved from: https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/reports/hurricanevacuation/rtc_chep_eval.pdf, (2006)Page 4-26. 
  4. D.A.Farber, “Disaster Law and Inequality,” Minnesota Journal of Law & Inequality, 25(2), (2007) 297-321. Retrieved from:  https://scholarship.law.umn.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1122&amp;context=lawineq, Page 321. 
  5. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Emergency Preparedness- Updates to Appendix Z of the State Operations  Manual (SOM), Center for Clinical Standards and Quality/Quality, Safety & Oversight Group, (2019) Retrieved from: https:// www.cms.gov/Medicare/Provider-Enrollment-and-Certification/SurveyCertificationGenInfo/Downloads/QSO19-06-ALL. pdf, Page 14. 
  6. The Joint Commission, New and Revised Emergency Management Standards, (2021) Retrieved from: jointcommission. org/-/media/tjc/documents/standards/prepublications/cah_july2022_prepublication_report_em_chapter_revisions.pdf,  Page 27. 
  7. J.I. Kailes & A. Enders, Moving Beyond “Special Needs”: A Function-Based Framework for Emergency Management and  Planning,” Journal of Disability Policy Studies, 17(4), (2007) 230–237. doi: 10.1177/10442073070170040601, Page 230. 
  1. D. Kreisberg et al., “Vulnerable Populations in Hospital and Health Care Emergency Preparedness Planning: A  Comprehensive Framework for Inclusion,” Prehospital and Disaster Medicine, 31(2), (2016) 211–219. doi: 10.1017/ s1049023x16000042, Page 212. 
  2. L. Shi & G.D. Stevens, “Vulnerability and Unmet Health Care Needs: The Influence of Multiple Risk Factors,” Journal of  General Internal Medicine, 20(2), (2005),148–154. doi: 10.1111/j.1525-1497.2005.40136.x, Page 152. 
  3. J.I. Kailes& A. Enders, “Moving Beyond “Special Needs” A Function-Based Framework for Emergency Management and  Planning, “ Journal of Disability Policy Studies, 17(4), 230–237. doi: 10.1177/10442073070170040601, (2007)233. 
  4. D. Kreisberg et al., “Vulnerable Populations in Hospital and Health Care Emergency Preparedness Planning: A  Comprehensive Framework for Inclusion, “ Prehospital and Disaster Medicine, 31(2), (2016), 211–219. doi: 10.1017/ s1049023x16000042, Page 212. 
  5. McDonnell, Rosemary. (2023). An Examination of the Sufficiency of Emergency Planning in New York City Hospitals for  Vulnerable Populations Needing Communication or Language Assistance, Theses and Dissertations. 558. https://scholar. stjohns.edu/theses_dissertations/558/, Page 261-262. 
  6. Ibid. 281. 
  7. Ibid. 286. 





Previous article
Secretary Noem Testifies During DHS Oversight Hearing on Capitol Hill
Next article
Israel’s Defence Minister Warns Yemen’s Houthis of Heavy Retaliation
Rosemary McDonnell

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals