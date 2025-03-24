Federal Contracting Undergoes Biggest Overhaul Yet

Closing in on 100 executive orders, President Donald Trump signed one of the latest, “Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement,” on March 20. This Executive Order consolidates the contracting of common goods and services, including information technology, under the General Services Administration (GSA). The stated aim of this significant procurement reform is to eliminate waste and duplication across federal agencies.

“Consolidating domestic Federal procurement in the General Services Administration — the agency designed to conduct procurement — will eliminate waste and duplication, while enabling agencies to focus on their core mission of delivering the best possible services for the American people,” reads the order.

Key Changes

Under the new order, GSA will take over as the executive agent of all government-wide acquisition contracts (GWACs) for IT within 30 days. The GSA Administrator will have authority to “defer or decline” being the executive agent of IT government-wide contracts “when necessary to ensure continuity of service or as otherwise appropriate.”

The order also directs the GSA Administrator to lead efforts to “rationalize Government-wide indefinite delivery contract vehicles for information technology,” with the goal of identifying and eliminating contract duplication, redundancy and inefficiencies.

Broader Procurement Consolidation

While the order focuses heavily on IT contracts, it also sets a broader mandate for agency leaders. Within 60 days, they must work with contracting officers to submit proposals to GSA for transferring “domestic procurement with respect to common goods and services for the agency, where permitted by law.”

According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), there are currently 10 categories of commercial products and services for government-wide procurement: 1) Information Technology; 2) Professional Services; 3) Security and Protection; 4) Facilities and Construction; 5) Industrial Products and Services; 6) Office Management; 7) Transportation and Logistics; 8) Travel; 9) Human Capital; and 10) Medical.

Thirty days after receiving these proposals, GSA will submit a comprehensive plan to OMB detailing how it will lead procurement of common goods and services across the federal government.

Timeline

Implementation Progress

Though previously not expected to begin until March 30 (see Homeland Security Today’s earlier story, “GSA Initiates Contracting Takeover at Multiple Federal Agencies Amid Broader Reorganization”) GSA has reportedly already begun piloting the onboarding process with OMB and the Office of Personnel Management, which recently laid off its entire procurement team. The move represents one of the most substantial changes to federal procurement in decades, centralizing purchasing power that was previously distributed among various departments/agencies.

Potential Impact

The federal government spends approximately $490 billion per year on contracts for common goods and services, making it the largest buyer in the world. The Trump Administration states this consolidation will “eliminate waste and duplication, while enabling agencies to focus on their core mission of delivering the best possible services for the American people.”

For IT contractors, this change means GSA’s vehicles will ultimately become the only vehicles utilized by federal agencies, simplifying the procurement landscape by limiting the number of GWACs they must obtain and maintain to compete for IT requirements.

Previous Actions

This executive order builds on previous Trump Administration procurement reforms, including GSA’s coordination of “the termination or economization of over 6,000 contracts across the federal government” since January 20, 2025. Last month, GSA instructed federal agencies to find ways to eliminate contracts with the top-10 highest-paid consulting firms, which GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian stated are set to make “$65 billion in fees” in 2025 and beyond.

Challenges and Questions

The executive order notably lacks exemptions for the Department of Defense (DOD) or Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which have unique procurement needs often requiring specialized goods and services not typically covered under general procurement categories. It is unknown at this time if the scale and complexity of DOD and DHS procurements, which are critical to national security and defense, may prove challenging to accommodate within GSA’s centralized framework.

The order also doesn’t clarify what will happen to existing non-GSA IT contracts and the staff that support them, raising questions about transition challenges. OMB is expected to issue guidance within the next two weeks to agencies on implementing the order’s IT contracting consolidation efforts.