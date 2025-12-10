Sen. Ernst Pushes Agencies to Halt 8(a) Contracts After SBA Demands Financial Records

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is intensifying her months-long campaign to root out what she characterizes as widespread fraud in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA’s) 8(a) Business Development Program. On December 8, she sent letters to 22 federal agency heads requesting they voluntarily suspend all sole-source contracting under the program while conducting comprehensive reviews of specifically identified individual contracts as well as all sole-source 8(a) and all 8(a) set-aside contracts dating back to Fiscal Year 2020.

The request, which asks agencies to respond by December 22, comes as the SBA has ordered all 4,300 participants in the 8(a) program to submit extensive financial documentation by January 5, 2026, or face potential removal from the program.

Two Cases Drive Congressional Scrutiny

Ernst, who chairs the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, points to two recent incidents as evidence of systemic problems requiring immediate intervention.

In June, a U.S. Agency for International Development contracting officer and three company owners pled guilty to their roles in a decade-long bribery scheme involving at least 14 prime contracts under the 8(a) program worth over $550 million. The Department of Justice investigation revealed the scope of corruption possible within the program’s framework.

Then in October, the O’Keefe Media Group, a right-wing activist organization, released video footage showing an official from ATI Government Solutions admitting to defrauding the SBA’s 8(a) program, providing Ernst with fresh ammunition for her reform efforts.

“The SBA’s 8(a) program is the largest set-aside program at the agency, which dished out $40-plus billion in contract awards during fiscal 2024 alone,” Ernst wrote to agency heads. “Yet decades of Government Accountability Office (GAO), SBA’s Office of Inspector General, and Justice Department probes expose the same rot.”

“Pass-Through Entities” and Program Integrity

Ernst’s letters, addressed to cabinet secretaries including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, highlight specific awardees within each department that “appear to have violated SBA’s 8(a) no-bid, unlimited sole-source contract rules.” These specific individual contracts are called out for examination in addition to all sole-source and set-aside 8(a) contracts awarded since FY20.

“Sloppy oversight and weak enforcement measures allow 8(a) participants to act as pass-through entities, snagging unlimited no-bid deals with little transparency,” Ernst wrote. “Every loophole guts public trust and rigs the system against honest competitors.”

The senator attributed the problems to what she called the Biden administration’s “indifference toward the 8(a) program integrity,” framing the current crackdown as a corrective measure under new leadership.

SBA’s Unprecedented Data Demand

The SBA’s December 5 letter required all 8(a) participants to submit 13 different categories of financial documents covering the past three fiscal years. The demanded materials include:

General ledgers and trial balances

IRS Form 4506 authorization

Bank statements and reconciliations

Complete payroll registers showing distributions to owners

Employee lists broken down by contract assignments

All vendor and joint venture relationships

Copies of all active 8(a) contracts and related subcontracting agreements

Detailed financial statements with reconciliations

“Failure to respond to the SBA’s inquiry may result in a determination that your firm is not eligible for continued participation in the 8(a) Program and may result in further investigative or additional remedial action”.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, who ordered the full-scale audit earlier this year, framed the action as restoring program integrity after what she characterized as years of abuse.

“There is mounting evidence that the 8(a) Program designed for ‘socially and economically disadvantaged’ businesses went from being a targeted program to a pass-through vehicle for rampant abuse and fraud – especially during the Biden Administration, which aggressively prioritized DEI over merit in federal contracting,” Loeffler said in a statement.

Expanding Scrutiny Across Government

The Treasury Department has launched its own parallel audit of all preference-based contracts and task orders, examining approximately $9 billion in contract value across Treasury and its bureaus.

Last month, the SBA suspended numerous executives and contractors following allegations of fraud involving more than $253 million in previously issued contract awards, demonstrating the administration’s willingness to take swift action pending investigation outcomes.

On Wednesday, December 10, at 2:30 PM (EST), the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship will convene a hearing to take a deeper look at the 8(a) program. “Running Government Like a Small Business: Cut Waste, Smash Fraud” is set to include a witness panel of representatives from the Project on Government Oversight, the Government Accountability Office, Open The Books (a nonprofit government watchdog organization), and a reporter from the Daily Wire.

Industry Confusion and Misconceptions

Even as the program faces unprecedented scrutiny, confusion persists within the contractor community about how 8(a) contracting actually works. Government contracting professionals have noted widespread misconceptions, particularly around the term “no-bid contract.”

Industry observers say that many government contracting conferences perpetuate misleading narratives about 8(a) benefits, with speakers suggesting contracting officers “pound at your door in quarter 4” offering easy awards.

However, contracting experts point out that even on a direct award, the contractor still submits an offer, the contracting officer must determine the price is fair and reasonable, and terms get negotiated … a far cry from the simplified “no-bid” characterization often promoted at industry events.

Another common misunderstanding involves contracting goals: there is no statutory 8(a) contracting goal in federal policy. The goal that was set to triple by 2025 – from 5% to 15% – applies to Small Disadvantaged Businesses (SDB) generally, not exclusively to 8(a) participants.

Balancing Fraud Prevention with Program Mission

The 8(a) Business Development Program was created to help small businesses considered socially and economically disadvantaged develop and grow through counseling, training, and access to government contracting opportunities. The program aims to help these firms become competitive in the federal marketplace over a nine-year participation period.

Critics of the current crackdown worry that sweeping suspensions of sole-source contracting authority could harm legitimate small businesses that depend on the program for growth opportunities, potentially overcorrecting in response to bad actors.

However, with the Justice Department uncovering schemes worth hundreds of millions of dollars and video evidence of program exploitation emerging, Ernst and the SBA argue that restoring public trust requires dramatic action.

As the January 5, 2026, deadline approaches, 8(a) participants face a choice: provide comprehensive financial documentation to prove their legitimacy or risk losing access to a program that distributed over $40 billion in federal contracts last year.