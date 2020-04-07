Can Face Masks Protect You from COVID-19? The What, When and How

In late 2019, a novel coronavirus emerged in China. Since then, it has rapidly spread throughout the world. This novel coronavirus is called SARS-CoV-2 and the disease that it causes is called COVID-19.

While some with COVID-19 have a mild illness, others may experience difficulty breathing, pneumonia, and even respiratory failure. Older individuals and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk for serious illness.

You may have heard a lot recently about using face masks to prevent infection. In fact, one recent study found that Google searches related to face masks spiked in Taiwan following the country’s first imported case. So, are face masks effective and if so, when should you wear them?

Read more at Healthline

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)