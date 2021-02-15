March 16th, 2021 | 1:25pm-2:25pm via Zoom

Topic: Criminal Justice

This webinar will provide an overview of Criminal Justice, its definition, how the nation organizes the justice system, why it is so important, and some of the challenges it faces.

READ AHEAD:

The Department of Justice Link:

Link: https://www.justice.gov/about#:~:text=A%20concerned%20Congress%20passed%20the,Attorney%20General%20as%20its%20head

STUDENT ROLES:

Director, Department of Justice

Acting Attorney General, Department of Justice

Acting Deputy Attorney General, Department of Justice

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/infrastructure-security/fbi-secret-service-investigate-after-hacker-tried-to-poison-a-florida-citys-water-with-lye/

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/infrastructure-security/jan-6-inspired-domestic-terrorism-could-threaten-u-s-for-next-two-decades/

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/airport-aviation-security/was-a-kenyan-terrorist-plotting-another-9-11/

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/federal-pages/doj/

Speaker: To Be Announced

