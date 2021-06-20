Accidents on the Road – How to Help Safely

Roads are busy with cars, buses, taxis, bikes, and pedestrians. Since Covid19 many people are avoiding public transport. More families are out riding their bikes. At the same time, electric cars are also gaining popularity. They are silent, so you or your little ones may not hear them coming. Consequently, our roads are dangerous places.

On average, five people die every day on the road in Great Britain, and countless more are seriously injured. (Brake.org.uk)

This article gives you a brief overview as to what to do in order to stay safe on the road.  It will also guide you through how to help safely in the event of an accident.

Read more at First Aid For Life.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Education and Training

Go to Top
X