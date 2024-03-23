The European Union’s AI Act has been approved by European Parliament by a wide margin. With one more approval, it will establish new rules for facial recognition and other algorithmic applications, which may serve as a blueprint in other parts of the world.

The Act passed with a vote of 523 for and 46 against with 49 abstentions.

Remote biometric identification by law enforcement is allowed only in specific circumstances, and real-time remote biometrics can only be deployed with judicial or administrative authorization, with limits to where and for how long. The Act also includes new limits to biometric data collection practices and uses of inference systems like emotion recognition or predictive policing.

