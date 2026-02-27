spot_img
Anthropic Won’t Lift AI Safeguards Amid Ongoing Pentagon Dispute, CEO Says

Anthropic CEO’s said the company will not comply with Defense Department demands as the Pentagon weighs whether to label the company a “supply chain risk.”

February 27, 2026
The Pentagon (DOD Photo)

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said Thursday the company will not remove safeguards from its Claude AI model, escalating a dispute with the U.S. Department of Defense over how the technology can be used in classified military systems.

The statement comes as the Defense Department reviews its relationship with Anthropic and weighs potential consequences, including cancellation of the company’s $200 million contract and possible invocation of the Defense Production Act.

“We cannot in good conscience accede to their request,” Amodei wrote, referring to the Pentagon’s demand in January that AI contractors permit use of their systems for “any lawful use.”

Read the rest of the story at Decrypt.

