Boston University (BU) has unveiled a detailed report from its AI Task Force, outlining the influence of Generative AI (GenAI) on education and research while proposing robust policy frameworks and resource guidelines. This pivotal analysis emerged from the Task Force’s extensive consultation with a broad spectrum of stakeholders including BU faculty, industry experts, and external consultants specializing in AI and higher education throughout the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters.

The Task Force, charged by the Provost, was established to critically examine the integration of GenAI tools within BU’s academic and research environments. This included assessing existing policies across BU’s schools and colleges, as well as those adopted by other academic institutions. The task force focused its efforts on how these emerging tools impact teaching, learning, and research, limiting its scope to GenAI technologies without delving into broader AI applications.

Key findings and recommendations from the report emphasize a strategy of “Critical Embrace” for GenAI tools at BU. The task force advocates for the university not to restrict these technologies universally but to foster AI literacy, ensure necessary resources are available, and lead in helping both faculty and students adapt to these advancements. Recommendations also stress the importance of pedagogical clarity, where GenAI policies within any BU unit should align with overarching university policies and uphold academic freedom.

To support these initiatives, the Task Force developed two additional resources:

Detector Reliability Analysis: Conducted by teaching assistants from the Spring 2024 edition of “Data, Society, and Ethics”, this analysis serves as a practical guide for faculty to detect GenAI material in student submissions. Generative AI Policy and Advice Landscape App: Created by students and teaching assistants from the Fall 2023 “Data, Society, and Ethics” class, this web app provides a searchable database of GenAI policy and advice documents from various higher education institutions. It includes network analyses and is regularly updated to reflect the latest in policy evolution.

Further, the task force addresses concerns over academic integrity, advising caution in the use of GenAI detectors and suggesting that such tools should only form part of a broader evidence base in academic misconduct cases. They recommend advance notice of detector use in course syllabi to maintain transparency and fairness.

Concerning security and privacy, the task force proposes that BU develop policies to safeguard sensitive information from being inadvertently shared through GenAI tools. Additionally, it calls for centralized decision-making on GenAI tool acquisition and licensing, along with the establishment of support structures for GenAI literacy and ongoing adaptation to technological advancements.

Deidre Fisher, project manager for strategic initiatives in BU’s Office of the Provost, played a key role in supporting the task force’s operations, ensuring that the recommendations align with BU’s strategic goals and operational capabilities.

This comprehensive report and its associated recommendations aim to position BU at the forefront of addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by GenAI in an academic setting, ensuring that the university remains a leader in the responsible and innovative use of emerging technologies.

Click here to read the full report.