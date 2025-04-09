Fake Job Seekers Are Flooding U.S. Companies That Are Hiring for Remote Positions, Tech CEOs Say

When voice authentication startup Pindrop Security posted a recent job opening, one candidate stood out from hundreds of others.

The applicant, a Russian coder named Ivan, seemed to have all the right qualifications for the senior engineering role. When he was interviewed over video last month, however, Pindrop’s recruiter noticed that Ivan’s facial expressions were slightly out of sync with his words.

That’s because the candidate, whom the firm has since dubbed “Ivan X,” was a scammer using deepfake software and other generative AI tools in a bid to get hired by the tech company, said Pindrop CEO and co-founder Vijay Balasubramaniyan.

