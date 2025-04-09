40.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
AI and Advanced TechCybersecurityIndustry News

Fake Job Seekers Are Flooding U.S. Companies That Are Hiring for Remote Positions, Tech CEOs Say

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Deepfake concept matching facial movements. Face swapping or impersonation.
(iStock Photo)

When voice authentication startup Pindrop Security posted a recent job opening, one candidate stood out from hundreds of others.

The applicant, a Russian coder named Ivan, seemed to have all the right qualifications for the senior engineering role. When he was interviewed over video last month, however, Pindrop’s recruiter noticed that Ivan’s facial expressions were slightly out of sync with his words.

That’s because the candidate, whom the firm has since dubbed “Ivan X,” was a scammer using deepfake software and other generative AI tools in a bid to get hired by the tech company, said Pindrop CEO and co-founder Vijay Balasubramaniyan.

Read the rest of the story at CNBC.

Previous article
Flaw in ESET Security Software Used to Spread Malware From ToddyCat Group
Next article
OCC Notifies Congress of Incident Involving Email System
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals