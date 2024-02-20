In the fight against modern slavery, Artificial Intelligence (AI) now has increasing importance with its potential to improve accuracy and efficiency in the detection, monitoring, and prevention efforts of mitigating human trafficking. Additionally, AI has the potential to improve supply chain transparency and traceability, which aids in preventing slave labor and human trafficking.

Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize the fight against human trafficking in the supply chain by using advanced machine learning algorithms. AI can help identify high-risk locations, and individuals or patterns that are likely to be associated with trafficking. This novel type of data-driven tracking can help law enforcement and business organizations to better target their resources and prevent trafficking from occurring in the first place.

Additionally, AI could proactively be used as a tool to help rescue potential victims by analyzing data and identifying individuals who may be at risk of trafficking. With its ability to process vast amounts of information quickly and efficiently, AI can be a valuable tool in the ongoing fight against trafficking.

