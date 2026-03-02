ICCT Publishes Concept Note Examining Terrorist Exploitation of Artificial Intelligence

The International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT) has made public a concept note examining how terrorist actors could exploit artificial intelligence, offering a concise overview of emerging risks tied to rapidly evolving technologies.

Originally prepared to frame expert discussions in 2024, the document now serves as a useful reference point for policymakers, researchers, and practitioners tracking the intersection of AI and security threats. It outlines five core themes shaping current research: the use of AI for terrorist operational purposes; AI-driven content creation and content flows, including propaganda and tactical learning; the role of AI and large language models across centralized and decentralized platforms; the relationship between AI and state-sponsored terrorism; and the prospect of AI functioning as an independent or uncontrolled weapon.

The concept note first defines key terms and research areas before summarizing contemporary analysis across these subtopics. It also includes recommended readings to guide further study, reflecting the growing body of scholarship focused on how emerging technologies could alter the threat landscape.

ICCT is an independent think and do tank that provides multidisciplinary policy advice and practical support centered on prevention and the rule of law—two pillars of effective counterterrorism. Its work spans countering violent extremism, criminal justice responses, foreign fighters, rehabilitation, civil society engagement, and the protection of human rights within counterterrorism frameworks.

Read the full publication here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)