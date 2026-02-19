AI data centers and satellite ground stations are rapidly becoming the coordination layer for modern critical infrastructure. They now host the models that drive operational decisions, the data sets we cannot easily rebuild, and the control paths that reach into power grids, financial systems, logistics networks, and space assets. Yet the cryptography tying these environments together remains largely classical – precisely the target set a capable quantum adversary can harvest today and decrypt later once they have the necessary capability

In this new ICIT analysis, I argue that AI infrastructure and postquantum cryptography (PQC) migration are no longer separate efforts. They are the same program, on the same 2030–2035 clock that NIST, DHS, and the NCCoE are already using for quantum-relevant systems. AI clusters, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) ground segments, and OT gateways share capital refresh cycles, control planes, and telemetry pipelines. If we treat PQC as a bolt-on after these systems are deployed, we are accepting expensive retrofits later and predictable quantum-age vulnerabilities by design.

In Quantum-Resilient Convergence: The Shared Defense of AI, Space, and Critical Infrastructure, I outline how AI data centers and LEO ground segments have effectively become the coordination layer for modern critical systems. These environments concentrate long-lived data, model weights, privileged credentials, firmware signing chains, and operational control paths that extend into energy grids, financial platforms, logistics networks, and space assets. Despite this centrality, the cryptography protecting them remains overwhelmingly classical—making them prime “harvest-now, decrypt-later” targets for adversaries positioning themselves for a quantum-capable future. The analysis argues that AI modernization and PQC migration must be treated as a unified effort operating on the same federal 2030–2035 timeline already guiding quantum readiness planning.

The paper walks down the operational stack—protocols, crypto libraries, hardware modules, PKI hierarchies, accelerators, service meshes, applications, and firmware—to show precisely where PQC must land. It warns against partial or hybrid migrations that still anchor to classical roots of trust, legacy accelerators that will never support PQC, or long-lived signing keys embedded in firmware and satellite control systems that are difficult to replace mid-lifecycle. For homeland security leaders, the implications are practical: AI infrastructure should serve as the engine of PQC migration through automated cryptographic discovery, staged rollouts, and governance-driven procurement. Embedding PQC requirements into acquisition strategies now, rather than retrofitting later, is presented as the decisive step toward quantum-resilient AI, space, and critical infrastructure systems.

For the homeland security community, three messages are central. First, AI clusters are now prime harvest-now decrypt-later targets because they concentrate long-lived data and privileged control surfaces in the same footprint. Second, AI infrastructure should be treated as the engine of PQC migration—using observability, Automated Cryptographic Discovery and Inventory (ACDI), and CBOM discipline to map cryptography, stage PQC rollouts, and detect downgrades at scale. Third, the decisive levers are governance and procurement: aligning with NIST and GSA PQC guidance, writing explicit PQC requirements into RFPs and vendor roadmaps, and making cryptographic posture a core resilience metric for AI, space, and critical infrastructure programs—not an afterthought.