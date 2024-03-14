78.2 F
Steampunk Joins NVIDIA Partner Network to Drive AI Innovation in Federal Sector

Steampunk, a leading systems integrator with a specialized Data Exploitation practice catering to the public sector, announced today its membership in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a Solution Advisor: Consultant. This strategic partnership underscores Steampunk’s commitment to leveraging NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technology to develop advanced AI applications tailored to the evolving needs of federal clients.

Utilizing NVIDIA’s comprehensive suite of GPU hardware, software development kits (SDKs), pre-trained AI models, and scaled inference platforms, Steampunk is poised to deliver innovative solutions that address complex challenges faced by government agencies. The integration of NVIDIA technology into Steampunk’s operations enables the development of safe, flexible, and mission-focused AI applications.

At the core of Steampunk’s approach is its proprietary Design Intelligence® methodology, which places end users and stakeholders at the forefront of solution development. By combining customer experience, efficient program management, and technical capabilities, Steampunk ensures the delivery of end-to-end solutions that maximize mission impact.

Sean Dillon, Chief Technology Officer at Steampunk, commented on the significance of the partnership, stating, “Accelerated computing is essential in today’s technology landscape, and joining the NPN program underscores our commitment to operationalizing AI innovation for our customers’ missions.” He added, “Steampunk implements NVIDIA technology to adapt cutting-edge AI models and techniques for federal use cases, enhancing mission outcomes while ensuring AI transparency.”

Anthony Robbins, Vice President of North America Public Sector at NVIDIA, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the potential for enhanced mission outcomes. “Steampunk’s adoption of NVIDIA technology enables the development of AI solutions that significantly improve mission outcomes for all customer stakeholders,” Robbins said.

The NVIDIA Partner Network Program offers a wealth of resources to its members, empowering them to deliver reliable, safe, and scalable AI solutions to customers efficiently. Steampunk is leveraging these resources to streamline AI development processes, incorporate pre-built safety guardrails, enhance predictive and generative capabilities, improve end-user experiences, and foster innovation across its federal government client base.

As part of their collaboration, Steampunk and NVIDIA will co-host a session at the upcoming NVIDIA GTC, a global AI developer conference, scheduled to run from March 18-21 in San Jose, California. Ryan Simpson, NVIDIA Senior Solution Architect, and Mihnea Birisan, Steampunk Data Exploitation Practice Lead, will lead a session on Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and its applications in federal use cases on March 20th at 1 pm EDT.

