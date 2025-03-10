62.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 10, 2025
AI and Advanced TechFederal GovernmentIndustry News

Submit Comments on AI Action Plan to White House by March 15

Dr. Daniel J. Finkenstadt
By Dr. Daniel J. Finkenstadt
AI

The deadline on a Request for Information (RFI) concerning artificial intelligence (AI) is now five days away. The White House is soliciting input from all interested parties on the development of an AI Action Plan, which aims to prioritize policies that strengthen America’s AI position while avoiding regulations that could impede private sector innovation. 

Input is being sought from diverse stakeholders, including academia, industry, private sector, and all levels of government, and can be submitted through the Federal Register at Request for Information on the Development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Plan.  

As the author of “Bioinspired Strategic Design,” and an expert in the functional uses of generative AI for public procurement and executive strategy, I submitted my own comments for the RFI, and urge others with valuable knowledge to submit their input to further this initiative as well. My full RFI comments are available for review, but the following are the “Top 3 Things to Do in My Mind:”  

  1. AI & Data Literacy for Government Specialties – “Current AI strategies often assume that simply embedding data scientists into government functions will yield transformative results. However, true impact requires upskilling personnel in specialized functional areas like acquisitions, intelligence, education, and health.” 
  2. AI Governance Against Hype & Investment Traps – “Without technical literacy at the leadership level, poor AI investments, overreliance on vendor hype, and rushed implementations will undermine U.S. AI leadership.” 
  3. A Process-Based AI Digital Roadmap with Agile Cybersecurity – “AI adoption without a strategic roadmap leads to piecemeal, uncoordinated implementations that waste resources and create redundant systems.” 

(The views expressed by Dr. Daniel J. Finkenstadt do not reflect the official policy or position of any department or agency.) 

Previous article
COLUMN: Evaluating Terrorist Designations: Insights from Jihadist and Iran-Backed Groups and Implications for Cartels
Next article
Secretary Noem Selects ICE’s ERO Executive AD Todd Lyons as New Acting ICE Director
Dr. Daniel J. Finkenstadt
Dr. Daniel J. Finkenstadt
Daniel J. Finkenstadt, PhD, the sole proprietor of Wolf Stake Consulting LLC, has over 20 years of hands-on experience in defense, public procurement execution, research, and strategic management. He is one of the leading experts in functional uses of Generative AI for public procurement and executive strategy. Dr. Finkenstadt's expertise in public procurement is extensive, including market intelligence, acquisition innovation design, service performance management, and supply chain management research. He has published in multiple peer-reviewed outlets as well as leading managerial publications such as the Harvard Business Review and California Management Review - Insights. He has delivered courses and presentations to multiple military organizations and professional development organizations. He was also an assistant professor in defense management at the Naval Postgraduate School from 2020-2023 where he led the development and management of the Simulation and Ideation Lab for Applied Science (SILAS) that recently won the National Contract Management Association's Innovation in Contracting Award for 2023. A veteran leader with advanced degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill and the Naval Postgraduate School, he has combined military service, academic expertise, and industry insights to drive innovation in contracting and supply chain strategies. His work includes top-tier publications, AI education programs, and solutions for resilient supply chains.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals