Submit Comments on AI Action Plan to White House by March 15

The deadline on a Request for Information (RFI) concerning artificial intelligence (AI) is now five days away. The White House is soliciting input from all interested parties on the development of an AI Action Plan, which aims to prioritize policies that strengthen America’s AI position while avoiding regulations that could impede private sector innovation.

Input is being sought from diverse stakeholders, including academia, industry, private sector, and all levels of government, and can be submitted through the Federal Register at Request for Information on the Development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Plan.

As the author of “Bioinspired Strategic Design,” and an expert in the functional uses of generative AI for public procurement and executive strategy, I submitted my own comments for the RFI, and urge others with valuable knowledge to submit their input to further this initiative as well. My full RFI comments are available for review, but the following are the “Top 3 Things to Do in My Mind:”

AI & Data Literacy for Government Specialties – “Current AI strategies often assume that simply embedding data scientists into government functions will yield transformative results. However, true impact requires upskilling personnel in specialized functional areas like acquisitions, intelligence, education, and health.” AI Governance Against Hype & Investment Traps – “Without technical literacy at the leadership level, poor AI investments, overreliance on vendor hype, and rushed implementations will undermine U.S. AI leadership.” A Process-Based AI Digital Roadmap with Agile Cybersecurity – “AI adoption without a strategic roadmap leads to piecemeal, uncoordinated implementations that waste resources and create redundant systems.”

(The views expressed by Dr. Daniel J. Finkenstadt do not reflect the official policy or position of any department or agency.)