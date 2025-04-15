59.6 F
UK Law Enforcement Inadequately Equipped to Tackle AI-Enabled Crime, Report Says

By Matt Seldon
A new report from the Alan Turing Institute’s Centre for Emerging Technology and Security warns that UK law enforcement is underprepared to combat the growing threat of AI-enabled crime. While still in its early stages, AI-fueled criminal activity is accelerating, particularly in areas such as financial fraud, child sexual abuse material, and phishing scams. The report aims to equip the UK national security and law enforcement communities with the tools to plan and better position themselves to respond to novel threats over the next five years.

