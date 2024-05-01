81.8 F
Unlocking the Potential of AI for Homeland Security

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Photo of the United States Capitol with overlayed computer circuitry. The Intersection of freedom and artificial intelligence
(iStock Photo)

“Can we do what we’re doing now cheaper, more efficiently, more effectively?”

Adam Cox, director in the Office of Strategy and Policy at the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate, initiated a pivotal discussion with a question that set the tone for this year’s Center for Accelerating Operational Efficiency’s annual meeting, spearheaded by Arizona State University.

The Center for Accelerating Operational Efficiency, or CAOE, brought together key figures from the DHS alongside leading artificial intelligence researchers to address the pressing challenges hindering operational effectiveness in a series of panel sessions and presentations.

Read the rest of the story at Arizona State University, here.

