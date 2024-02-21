According to reports, Microsoft stated that it uncovered and obstructed attempts by malicious cyberattacks to utilize its AI technology. This was done in collaboration with Open AI. These attempts were conducted by adversaries of the United States, predominantly Iran and North Korea, although attempts were also made by Russia and China. Although the organization described these attempts as simplistic and still in the early stages, it emphasized the importance of awareness among security leaders.

The report discusses several instances in which generative AI was utilized by these malicious actors.

