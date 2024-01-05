28.1 F
Virtual Manipulation Brief 2023/2: Verified Propagandists and the Hamas – Israel War

The evolution of AI into multi-modal models like OpenAI’s GPT-4V marks a significant advancement allowing for complex interpretations of audio, image, text and revolutionizing meme analysis.

In this issue of the Virtual Manipulation Brief, we identified 117 pro-Kremlin accounts—including notorious Z bloggers—who purchased verified status on X. This meant they could monetise fake news through X’s ad revenue-sharing feature. It also boosted their visibility – the newly verified propaganda accounts received more than twice as many views per post, on average.

We also examine VKontakte’s evolution into a multi-purpose platform, the Kremlin’s ‘everything app’. VK has expanded to incorporate features mimicking major Western platforms. It aligns closely with governmental interests and has become an essential tool in Russia’s digital infrastructure.

Read the rest of the brief at StratCom, here.

