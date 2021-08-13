‘A Plane-Hijacking Will Happen Soon’: Threatening Messages AirDropped During Flight

Passengers on Delta Flight 921 from Atlanta to Seattle received a troubling AirDropped message last month. The message, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, read “A plane-jacking will happen soon, 2 hours and 37 minutes it will start in the front on aisle 6.”

Cornelius Bome’t, a passenger on the plane with his 14-year-old son, told Fox 5 Atlanta airline employees tried to calm everyone down and asked that the person responsible for sending the message step forward. Police boarded the plane to search the aircraft with K-9s.

“They had really big guns,” Bome’t told the news outlet. “They looked like they weren’t playing around. They had helmets. It felt like a movie, it really didn’t feel real.”

Read the full story at Newsweek

