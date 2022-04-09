ACI World and EASA Collaborate for Airport Safety and Certification in Latin America

ACI World and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) that will see the two organizations working together on various programs and initiatives to enhance airport safety and aerodrome certification, primarily in the Latin America region.

Bringing together ACI World as trade association of the world’s airports and EASA as Europe’s air transport safety regulator, this arrangement will enable ACI World and EASA to share resources, knowledge, and data to realize concrete results and benefits for aviation safety, security, and the overall sustainability of the aviation system. This collaboration will include:

Providing assistance to airports in the Latin America region to ensure a high level of compliance to the applicable regulatory framework allowing for enhanced Aerodrome Certification in the region.

Developing and providing specific technical support and advice on aerodrome related matters, including compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices, management and technical training, implementation of Safety Management Systems (SMS) and development and promotional activities to aerodromes and States aiming to support an increase in the number of certified aerodromes in the region.

Advancing ACI World’s Airport Excellence Program (APEX) safety program in extending its recommendations to include primarily ICAO Standards and integrating relevant EASA aerodrome regulatory material and best practices where applicable.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: “This is a major step forward for the enhancement of safety in Latin America. As the global aviation system is highly interconnected, enhancing safety in a region benefits and strengthens the whole system. We are proud to partner with EASA and leverage our collective resources and expertise to support both airports and states in Latin America and beyond.

“We are also glad to see ACI’s APEX program, which provides onsite airport reviews led by industry peers and experts and has helped over 150 airports around the world, will be a part of this arrangement. Cooperation and collaboration between regions and organizations is how we will continue to lift the safety bar even higher—as safety for our travelers and staff is the number one priority of our sector.”

ACI Latin America-Caribbean (ACI-LAC) Director General Dr. Rafael Echevarne said: “ACI-LAC is pleased to join forces with EASA to continue supporting our airport members in Latin America and the Caribbean to ensure a high level of compliance, as safety is our top priority.”

EASA Director of Strategy and Safety Management Luc Tytgat said: “We are delighted to have this partnership with ACI World, as we know this cooperation will support the region’s international airports to reach a higher level of safety. It will further facilitate the deployment of new technologies in the region and provide a basis for exchange of best practices, to improve the sustainability of airport operations. These actions will combine to reinforce the overall safety and sustainability of aviation.”

Read the announcement at ACI World