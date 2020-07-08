Active TWIC and HME Holders Can Use Their Credentials to Obtain TSA PreCheck

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expands TSA PreCheck™ eligibility to all active Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC®) and Hazardous Materials Endorsement (HME) holders who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or lawful permanent residents.

“This new benefit immediately allows nearly 3.5 million individuals to obtain TSA PreCheck at no additional cost beyond what they have already paid for their credentials,” said TSA Executive Assistant Administrator for Operations Support Stacey Fitzmaurice.

Applicable TWIC® and HME holders may now use those credentials to obtain TSA PreCheck when taking a flight. For those with active credentials, not obtained via waiver, the benefit is effective immediately.

TWIC® and HME populations have already paid for, and successfully completed, a security threat assessment comparable to the TSA PreCheck security threat assessment. TWIC® is required by the Maritime Transportation Security Act for workers who need access to secure areas of the nation’s maritime facilities and vessels. The HME Program is for individuals seeking to obtain, renew or transfer an HME on a state-issued Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), allowing them to transport hazardous materials in commerce.

TWIC® and HME holders can obtain TSA PreCheck expedited screening by entering the identification numbers printed on their TWIC® card or state-issued CDL during the airline reservation process. Active TWIC® card holders enter their TWIC® credential identification number (CIN) in the known traveler number (KTN) field of their airline reservation. The CIN is printed on the back of each TWIC® card in the lower left-hand corner. Active HME holders enter the two-letter state abbreviation and CDL identification number from their state-issued commercial driver’s license in the appropriate KTN field. (For example: NY12345678.)

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program offered by TSA that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their food and 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and dozens of airlines participate in the popular program.

To learn more about TSA PreCheck, visit the TSA PreCheck Frequently Asked Questions page. For more information on TSA PreCheck for TWIC® and HME holders, visit the TWIC® page or HME page.

