Activity from Alaska Volcano Triggers Aviation Warnings After Spewing Ash, Lava

Activity from one of Alaska’s 80 volcanoes triggered aviation warnings after it began to spew ash and lava over the weekend.

The Shishaldin Volcano sits near an Aleutian village on an archipelago in southwest Alaska about 700 miles west of Anchorage. It began to resume activity early Saturday morning with visible lava flows and ash shot thousands of feet into the air, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

At some points, the ash reached about 28,000 feet, officials said. Trace amounts of the ash landed on False Pass, about 23 miles east of the volcano, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

