Airport security guards are hitting New Zealand streets thanks to a deal hammered out with police.

Aviation Security Service (Avsec) Wellington station manager Warwick Burr said up to 500 staff nationwide found themselves with little to do as the COVID-19 crisis took hold and most plane travel was cancelled.

But a deal had been worked out with police where the Avsec guards acted as the “eyes and ears” for police.

