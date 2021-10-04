Alabama Man Sentenced for Impersonating a Federal Air Marshal

Jay Diamond, who has a criminal history with over 30 misdemeanor and traffic convictions, has been sentenced on two counts of false impersonation of a Federal Air Marshal.

“Flashing a badge and impersonating a federal officer to gain a benefit puts the public and law enforcement officers at risk,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Instead of avoiding a speeding ticket, Diamond ended up with two federal felony convictions and time in prison.”

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious offense,” said Ronnie Tippett, Special Agent in Charge of DHS OIG’s Atlanta Field Office. “Our office is committed to safeguarding the public from scam artists and individuals seeking to benefit themselves such as Mr. Diamond’s attempt to pose as a Federal Air Marshal.”

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges and other information presented at trial: On August 23, 2018, Jay Diamond was pulled over by a Troup County Deputy Sheriff for speeding on Interstate 185 in Troup County, Georgia. He was traveling 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone. The entire traffic stop was captured on dash cam video.

During the traffic stop, Diamond immediately identified himself as an Air Marshal and a Senior Air Marshal and showed the deputy a fraudulent badge that contained the words “Senior Federal Air Marshal.” When asked for his actual law enforcement credentials, the defendant said he had left them at home.

The deputy believed that Diamond was pretending to be a law enforcement officer to avoid receiving a traffic citation. Diamond also said he had received the fake badge from former President Jimmy Carter, and he tried to show them a photo of himself with President Carter. Diamond’s story changed once he was arrested for falsely impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Diamond admitted that he had been overzealous in calling himself an Air Marshal and “should have just taken the ticket.”

On May 27, 2021, a federal jury returned guilty verdicts on both counts of the first superseding indictment after deliberating for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

Jay Diamond, a/k/a Larry Allen Dilleshaw, 49, of Phenix City, Alabama, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., to approximately one year and five months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release, and 50 hours of community service. Diamond was initially charged on two counts of false impersonation of a federal officer.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security – Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Miguel R. Acosta prosecuted the case.

